Grab launches Singapore's first bubble tea subscription plan today: Is it worth it?

Contrary to popular beliefs, bubble tea will not magically appear at your doorstep on a weekly, or monthly basis.

Rather, you get to purchase vouchers at a discounted rate to enjoy savings for your bubble tea, the next time you purchase it.

Currently, there are only 4 bubble tea merchants participating in this subscription, namely: Gong Cha, LiHO, Woobbee, and iTea. So if you are a hardcore fan to any of the four brands, this may be something worth considering.

The introductory pricing to the #GrabBubbleTeaClub will be as follows:

New GrabPay users pay $5 for a bundle of 5 x $3 vouchers (save $10)

For new Grabpay users, this gets you ~4-5 cups of bubble tea for just $5!

Existing GrabPay users pay $9 for a bundle of 5 x $3 vouchers (save $6)

For existing Grabpay users, this means that you will get ~4-5 cups of bubble tea for $9, meaning each cup of bubble tea will cost you $1.80-$2.25.

Subsequently, you will be charged $12 for $15 worth of vouchers in the subsequent month.

A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE ON GETTING THE SUBSCRIPTION

1. Go to subscription tile on Grab homepage 2. Tap on 'Bubble Tea Plans' and then 'Bubble Tea Club' 3. Click on 'Get Plan' to subscribe 4. Your 5x $3 voucher will be credited to you under 'My Rewards'

IS IT WORTH IT?

At its promotional price, the bubble tea subscription saves you a substantial $6-$10. However, getting the vouchers subsequently will essentially only save you $3 for your next 4-5 cups of bubble tea.