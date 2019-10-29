Grab launches Singapore's first bubble tea subscription plan today: Is it worth it?

PHOTO: Instagram/_u.yn
Rachel Yeo
Seedly Reads

I love bubble tea, and I'm sure many Singaporeans, as well as the 1.5 million members from Facebook group #subtleasiantraits share the same passion as well.

So you can imagine my excitement when Grab sent 4 large bubble teas to the ShopBack Office today.

To commemorate the launch, Grab sent us 4 assorted bubble tea flavours: GongCha's Caramel Milk Tea (50 per cent Sugar), iTea's Aloe Vera Honey Lemon with Ai Yu, LiHO's Da Hong Pao Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Pearls, and Woobbee's Pi Pa Gao Milk Tea (which went to our product designer Yi Xuan, as remedy for her sore throat)

As Singapore's first bubble tea subscription plan, Grab hopes to help bubble-tea crazy Singaporean quench their thirst for bubble tea, all while saving a bit of money.

HOW DOES THE 'SUBSCRIPTION PLAN' WORK?

The term 'subscription plan' may be a little misleading on Grab's end.

Contrary to popular beliefs, bubble tea will not magically appear at your doorstep on a weekly, or monthly basis.

Rather, you get to purchase vouchers at a discounted rate to enjoy savings for your bubble tea, the next time you purchase it.

Currently, there are only 4 bubble tea merchants participating in this subscription, namely: Gong Cha, LiHO, Woobbee, and iTea. So if you are a hardcore fan to any of the four brands, this may be something worth considering.

The introductory pricing to the #GrabBubbleTeaClub will be as follows:

  • New GrabPay users pay $5 for a bundle of 5 x $3 vouchers (save $10)
  • For new Grabpay users, this gets you ~4-5 cups of bubble tea for just $5!
  • Existing GrabPay users pay $9 for a bundle of 5 x $3 vouchers (save $6)

For existing Grabpay users, this means that you will get ~4-5 cups of bubble tea for $9, meaning each cup of bubble tea will cost you $1.80-$2.25.

Subsequently, you will be charged $12 for $15 worth of vouchers in the subsequent month.

A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE ON GETTING THE SUBSCRIPTION

1. Go to subscription tile on Grab homepage
2. Tap on 'Bubble Tea Plans' and then 'Bubble Tea Club'
3. Click on 'Get Plan' to subscribe
4. Your 5x $3 voucher will be credited to you under 'My Rewards'

IS IT WORTH IT?

At its promotional price, the bubble tea subscription saves you a substantial $6-$10. However, getting the vouchers subsequently will essentially only save you $3 for your next 4-5 cups of bubble tea.

Additionally, for those who don't drink bubble tea as often, having the vouchers might encourage you to spend more than you usually do for bubble tea.

I'd say that these vouchers are great for those who frequent Gongcha, LiHO, iTEA or Woobbee often, and would regularly spend on bubble tea anyway.

For me personally, I would definitely consider it if my favourite bubble tea merchants HOLLIN, KOI, and Chi Cha San Qian are on board.

This article was first published in Seedly Reads.

More about
Lifestyle Bubble tea Grab

TRENDING

Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
It&#039;s raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
It's raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Johor court orders release of woman in sensitive case involving deaths of teen cyclists
Malaysian woman who drove into group of teenage cyclists killing 8 released
Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Jurong West
Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Jurong West
Woman, 67, becomes China&#039;s oldest new mother as baby girl is &#039;given by God&#039;, reports say
Woman, 67, becomes China's oldest new mother as baby girl is 'given by God', reports say
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
Nurses in Chinese hospital take turns to lie on singer JJ Lin&#039;s bed, as drip bag supposedly used by him offered for sale
Nurses in Chinese hospital take turns to lie on singer JJ Lin's bed, as drip bag supposedly used by him offered for sale
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man&#039;s employer looking into matter
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts, saying he had withdrawn $140K since turning 55
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn&#039;t ignore
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn't ignore
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

Home Works

Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder

SERVICES