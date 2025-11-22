GrabRewards is now GrabCoins – here's how I used GrabCoins to get free coffee for a week

William Shakespeare once wrote: “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” But it’s about to get sweeter with Grab’s rebrand of GrabRewards to GrabCoins.

GrabCoins is a ​​refreshed ​​way for users to earn and save through their everyday Grab activities. Not only will Grab users be able to experience faster savings, but they will also get a simpler, clearer view of exactly how many GrabCoins they earn and use with every order.

I put that to the test by using the Grab app for all my rides and meals for a week – and ended up saving enough GrabCoins to get free coffee all week! Here’s how I did it:

But first, you may be wondering: what are GrabCoins?

Basically, ​GrabRewards ​​has been revamped as​​​​ ​​GrabCoins​, offering a simpler way to earn and save on ​orders and rides​​. Don’t worry, all the points you’ve earned before will be converted into GrabCoins of equal value, so one point will equal one GrabCoin.

What’s new is how easy it is to see your GrabCoins in action. You can now see how many GrabCoins you can earn per GrabFood or GrabMart order as well as how much you can offset orders and rides using GrabCoins.

Now, you just need 50 GrabCoi​​n​​​​s to start offsetting orders and rides​. Just note that starting from Jan 1, 2026, your GrabCoins will have a validity of six months from the month it’s earned.

Plus, from now till Dec 31, you’ll be able to earn 5 per cent back in GrabCoins* for the following transactions on weekdays:

Hosting of ​GrabF​ood ​​Group Orders

Ordering from ​Grab Signature​​​s​​​ merchants ​​​on GrabFood​​

Scheduling rides with Advance Booking

Booking of rides via Family Account

Booking of GrabPet rides

Booking of GrabCar Premium rides

*5 per cent back promos are subject to limited daily redemptions.

Monday – Hosting a​ GrabFood Group Order​ for 5% back in GrabCoins on weekdays

With the new GrabCoins experience, I have a clearer view of how much I can earn in GrabCoins and how that translates to savings on my next GrabFood and GrabMart order. So, my first order of business? Get my team to join in on a​​ GrabFood Group Order​​ from ​​Shake Shack​​​​​. We were craving the works today – mains, shareable sides and drinks – to power us through our meetings.

Also, GrabCoins now allows users to offset order costs with as little as 50 GrabCoins. I used ​​2,500​​ GrabCoins, which scored ​​me​​​​ ​$5 off ​my​​ meal. ​​Our total GrabFood Group Order amounted to​​​​ $​​100.10​​​​, which earned me ​2,502​​ GrabCoins, or an easy $5 in my pocket. ​This allowed me to get a free coffee from just one lunch!

Price: $100.10

GrabCoins earned: 2,502 (~$5)

Tuesday – Ordering Grab Signatures for 5% back in GrabCoins

It's my dad's birthday! We usually head out to a restaurant for dinner celebrations, but now that he has some difficulty walking, he would rather eat at home. No worries, his favourite restaurant, Tanyu, is on Grab Signatures! We ordered a feast with GrabFood for the whole family, for which I earned 2,386 GrabCoins. That's $4.77 earned!

Price: $105.54

GrabCoins earned: 2,386 (~$4.77)

Wednesday – Scheduling an advance ride for 5% back in GrabCoins

I woke up bright and early as I had to head to the airport to pick up a client for a meeting. Usually, I would've been in a panic trying to book a ride while getting ready. But since I scheduled a ride with Advance Booking, I could take my time getting ready while waiting for my scheduled Grab ride. For this ride, I earned 1,028 GrabCoins.

Price: $41.10

GrabCoins earned: 1,028(~$2.06)

Thursday – Booking a Family Account ride for 5% back in GrabCoins

I have my whole fam added to my Grab Family Account to give me peace of mind whenever they need to get around. Today, my grandma needed to head out to visit my cousin and her new baby, so I booked a ride for them on the Family Account. With this feature, I could track her entire ride and pay for it on their behalf. I could even chat with the driver directly, and I dropped him a note to please be patient with my grandma as she got in and out of the car.

Once I was notified that my folks had reached their destination safely, I clocked another 570 GrabCoins.

Price: $22.80

GrabCoins earned: 570 (~$1.14)

Friday – Book a table using Grab Dine Out to get 1,000 GrabCoins

TGIF! After a long week, all I wanted was a meal with my girlfriends to kick off the weekend. It was my turn to book a restaurant, so I turned to Grab Dine Out for recommendations and booked a table at Surrey Hills Grocer.

I realised there was also an additional 15 per cent discount off my bill! After paying, I was rewarded with 1,000 GrabCoins (~$2). It's a limited timed deal for Grab users when they book a table and dine with Grab Dine Out, capped at two completed bookings a day.

GrabCoins earned: 1,000 (~$2)

Offset everyday costs with GrabCoins

By the end of the week, I had earned 7,486 GrabCoins, which are worth nearly $14.97. That can easily get me five cups of my fave kopi-c from Ya Kun Kaya Toast for the entire work week!

The new system of GrabCoins is more transparent and makes it possible to see just how many GrabCoins I can earn and save with every GrabFood and GrabMart order. In a way, it's easier for me to earn savings through transactions I make every day.

If you're ready to start earning savings on everyday transactions, just give your Grab app a tap to open. You'll see a new GrabCoins page that not only gives you a view of your GrabCoins balance, but all ongoing GrabCoins promotions and ways that you can earn them. Then use your app as per normal to start earning GrabCoins. Don't forget, you can offset any GrabFood or GrabMart orders, or Grab rides, using as little as 50 GrabCoins.

With GrabCoins, it's much easier to get a little more out of your Grab rides, meals, and deliveries.

Visit Grab's official website to find out more about how GrabCoins work.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Grab.

