Grand banquets & top-notch cuisine at this new wedding venue

PHOTO: Ban Heng
Her World Online

Couples can always count on a memorable wedding feast at a Ban Heng restaurant and the latest addition is no exception.

The new Orchid Country Club outlet comprises two wedding halls, Spring Palace and Summer Palace.

Both are dressed in gold and cream tones and come with floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Able to hold up to 22 tables each, they can also be combined to accommodate 42 tables in a banquet-style setting if you have a larger celebration on the cards.

PHOTO: Ban Heng

Other highlights include:

  • Outstanding food from its tempting wedding menus of Cantonese fare, including its signature suckling pig and yam paste dessert.
  • Free flow of beer and red wine, from the first to the last course served.
  • Complimentary refreshments, including assorted traditional cakes and an Italian Gelato Bar during the cocktail reception.
  • A complimentary night's stay for the couple in a double deluxe room (a minimum booking of 25 tables applies).

WEDDING PACKAGES
(Lunch and Dinner)

CUPID

  • Monday to Thursday: $758 nett per table
  • Friday to Sunday as well as public holidays and eves of public holidays: $818 nett per table

VENUS

  • Monday to Thursday: $818 nett per table
  • Friday to Sunday as well as public holidays and eves of public holidays:
  • $888 nett per table

ETERNITY

  • Monday to Thursday: $858 nett per table
  • Friday to Sunday as well as public holidays and eves of public holidays:
  • $918 nett per table

GRANDEUR

  • Monday to Thursday: $988 nett per table
  • Friday to Sunday as well as public holidays and eves of public holidays:
  • $1,058 nett per table

ENDLESS LOVE

  • Monday to Thursday: $1,258 nett per table
  • Friday to Sunday as well as public holidays and eves of public holidays:
  • $1,318 nett per table
  •  

Prices are for 2020 packages, and are subject to change without further notice.

SEATING
180 to 220 (Spring Palace or Summer Palace); 420 (combined)

MENU
Chinese

1 Orchid Club Rd, #02-35 Social Club House, tel: 8399-8430/9109-4064
E-mail: occ@banheng.com.sg
Website: www.banheng.com.sg

This article was first published in Her World Online.

More about
Lifestyle Weddings and engagements Hotels Restaurants / Eateries

TRENDING

Coronavirus: 5 new cases confirmed in Singapore, 3 linked to Grace Assembly church
Coronavirus: 5 new cases confirmed in Singapore, 3 linked to Grace Assembly church
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
In &#039;virus-free&#039; Indonesia, outbreak fears stoke panic buying frenzy
In 'virus-free' Indonesia, outbreak fears stoke panic buying frenzy
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Andie Chen was put in a 'really bad class', supports PSLE changes
Phua Chu Kang gets serious about coronavirus
Phua Chu Kang gets serious about coronavirus
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Gossip mill: See A-Mei&#039;s mansion that&#039;s worth up to $21 million - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: See A-Mei's mansion that's worth up to $21 million - and other entertainment news this week
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Keep your hands clean and carry on: 25 questions about the coronavirus answered
Keep your hands clean and carry on: 25 questions about the coronavirus answered
Missing Chinese citizen journalists highlight risks of telling Wuhan&#039;s story during coronavirus outbreak
Missing Chinese citizen journalists highlight risks of telling Wuhan's story during coronavirus outbreak

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
They got a second chance at love, and now they&#039;ve been married 45 years
They got a second chance at love, and now they've been married 45 years
10 Singaporean women reveal the moment they realised their husbands were &#039;The One&#039;
10 Singaporean women reveal the moment they realised their husbands were 'The One'

Home Works

10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay

SERVICES