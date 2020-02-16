Grand banquets & top-notch cuisine at this new wedding venue

Couples can always count on a memorable wedding feast at a Ban Heng restaurant and the latest addition is no exception.

The new Orchid Country Club outlet comprises two wedding halls, Spring Palace and Summer Palace.

Both are dressed in gold and cream tones and come with floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Able to hold up to 22 tables each, they can also be combined to accommodate 42 tables in a banquet-style setting if you have a larger celebration on the cards.

PHOTO: Ban Heng

Other highlights include:

Outstanding food from its tempting wedding menus of Cantonese fare, including its signature suckling pig and yam paste dessert.

Free flow of beer and red wine, from the first to the last course served.

Complimentary refreshments, including assorted traditional cakes and an Italian Gelato Bar during the cocktail reception.

A complimentary night's stay for the couple in a double deluxe room (a minimum booking of 25 tables applies).

WEDDING PACKAGES

(Lunch and Dinner)

CUPID

Monday to Thursday: $758 nett per table

Friday to Sunday as well as public holidays and eves of public holidays: $818 nett per table

VENUS

Monday to Thursday: $818 nett per table

Friday to Sunday as well as public holidays and eves of public holidays:

$888 nett per table

ETERNITY

Monday to Thursday: $858 nett per table

Friday to Sunday as well as public holidays and eves of public holidays:

$918 nett per table

GRANDEUR

Monday to Thursday: $988 nett per table

Friday to Sunday as well as public holidays and eves of public holidays:

$1,058 nett per table

ENDLESS LOVE

Monday to Thursday: $1,258 nett per table

Friday to Sunday as well as public holidays and eves of public holidays:

$1,318 nett per table



Prices are for 2020 packages, and are subject to change without further notice.

SEATING

180 to 220 (Spring Palace or Summer Palace); 420 (combined)

MENU

Chinese

1 Orchid Club Rd, #02-35 Social Club House, tel: 8399-8430/9109-4064

E-mail: occ@banheng.com.sg

Website: www.banheng.com.sg

This article was first published in Her World Online.