This rewards hack can slash up to 60% off your shopping at Great World and Tanglin Mall

Going shopping? Here's a very good reason to plan a trip down to Great World and Tanglin Mall.

From now till May 31, shoppers can snag Great Rewards e-Vouchers* valued at $220 for just $200. This gives you an instant 10 per cent rebate!

Consider the benefits: not only will you receive a 10 per cent discount every time you shop or dine at Great World or Tanglin Mall, but you can also easily shave $100 or more off big-ticket items like household electronics.

Plus, this promotion is capped at $5,000 per Great Rewards member. So if you max out your purchase limit, you're looking at an extra $500 in e-Vouchers - for free!

*Limited to the first 6,000 transactions

*Great Rewards e-Vouchers can be used at Pasir Ris Mall and The Seletar Mall from June 2024 onwards

Stack Great Rewards e-Vouchers with perks and discounts for even more savings

The good thing about Great Rewards e-Vouchers is that you can stack them with other promotions to get even bigger discounts, plus they're valid for a year. Here are some ongoing promotions you should not miss out on.

Save big while shopping for appliances and furnishings

Shopping for a new laptop? If you're looking for something light and totable, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is highly recommended. It is now retailing at Best Denki at a special price of $1,412. If you stack it with Great Rewards e-Vouchers, you'll end up with a discount of more than $220 off (U.P. $1,512).

And if you're planning to use your $300 Climate Vouchers for a new washing machine, here's another Best Denki offer to consider. The LG 9kg Washer is currently priced at $1,199 and comes with five free boxes of laundry detergent sheets. If you stack your Climate Vouchers with your Great Rewards e-Vouchers, you're looking at a total discount of 61 per cent! Here's the math:

Usual price $2,088 Special price $1,199 Price after

Climate Voucher $1,199 - $300 = $899 Pay using

Great Rewards

e-Vouchers Buy $880 ($220 x 4) worth of Great Rewards e-Vouchers for $800

Top up $19 Great World Best Denki is also offering a surprise discount, so you'll end up paying less than $819 for your new washing machine! Check in-store for more details. Total savings $1,269 + surprise discount

Five boxes of laundry detergent sheets

Special price products are available exclusively at Great World Best Denki, while stocks last.

Best Denki is located at Great World #02-134



On the furnishing front, Homestolife is running exclusive offers at Great World until May 31:

Two free pillows with every sofa purchase

Up to 40 per cent off display sofas

Up to 70 per cent off display living and dining products

Now's your chance to upgrade your sofa and dining sets for less!

Homestolife is located at Great World #02-133

Beauty treatments at a steal

Get ready for a sizzling hot summer with these irresistible offers: enjoy 30 per cent off single ala-carte treatments at Browhaus, while Strip is offering 50 per cent off AFT hair removal treatments.

Why stop there? Treat yourself to a soothing massage at Spa Esprit for 50 per cent off (single treatments only)! Our recommendation is the indulgent classic oil massage, which combines aromatherapy with traditional Swedish, Indonesian and Hawaiian massage techniques for total relaxation.

All offers are exclusive to Great World.

Browhaus/Strip is located at Great World #03-112

Spa Esprit is located at Great World #03-107

Experience unparalleled indulgence at Cecilia Westberry Beauty Spa, the ultimate destination for luxurious pampering. Designed for busy individuals seeking top-notch service, a two-hour session can include:

A signature tendon-relaxing facial

A body scrub

An eyebrow wax

An eyelash lift, tint or extension

A manicure using the latest dip powder technique

And forget about ordinary package deals. Cecilia Westberry Beauty Spa's $1,000 non-expiring package allows customers the flexibility to choose any treatment they want and receive $1,100 worth of preferred services. Plus, you'll get another 10 per cent rebate if you purchase it with Great Rewards e-Vouchers!

Cecilia Westberry Beauty Spa is located at Tanglin Mall #02-117

Keep your kids entertained (at a discount)

For parents seeking activities that offer exceptional savings, look no further.

Impressions Kids Club is a fantastic one-stop shop for parents looking to sign their kids up for some fun. With an indoor playground, child-minding services and a variety of enrichment workshops ranging from arts and crafts to mini science projects, parents can rest assured that their kids will be entertained and engaged in a safe and nurturing environment.

You can now enjoy their VIP membership at just $175**per month (U.P. $350). This membership grants you three workshops or child-minding sessions each month and unlimited access to the play zone, plus other member perks. If you factor in the 10 per cent rebate with your Great Rewards e-Vouchers, you're looking at a discount of more than $250 for a three-month membership.

And here's something just for you: flash this article to receive a complementary club bag (worth up to $100) filled with merchandise, toys, and club vouchers!

**Minimum commitment of three months

Impressions Kids Club is located at Tanglin Mall #03-136

New retail experiences at Great World and Tanglin Mall

While you're there, be sure to visit these new stores at Great World and Tanglin Mall, where you can take advantage of the 10 per cent rebate from Great Rewards e-Vouchers to do even more shopping.

Great World

Tanglin Mall

Great Rewards members will also earn points on all their purchases:

Every $2 spent in a single transaction for supermarkets = 1 point

Every $1 spent in a single transaction for all other retailers = 1 point

And it pays to be sustainable at Great World and Tanglin Mall, quite literally. From now till Dec 31, shoppers will earn 200 Great Rewards Points with a minimum spend of $20 ($40 for supermarkets) when they bring their own reusables, such as bags, containers, and cups or mugs for their purchases.

What you can get with your Great Rewards Points: 1,000 points = $5 Great Rewards Gift Voucher

20 points = $0.10 Carpark Dollars

2 points = $0.01 Pay with Points at participating retailers Great Rewards members will also get to enjoy exclusive perks such as special deals, event invitations and double the number of points earned during your birthday month.

Don't have the Great Rewards app? Download it now using the QR code below to enjoy even more savings!

Receive a $5 Great Rewards e-Voucher when you sign up for Great Rewards membership on the mobile app using the promo code GRAO5 (limited to the first 100 new sign-ups).

Address:

Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994

Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247933

This article is brought to you in partnership with Great World and Tanglin Mall.