Great value indeed: McDonald's offering Big Mac Extra Value Meal for only $5.50 till Nov 24

Big Mac lovers rejoice!

McDonald's latest promotion allows you to enjoy their Big Mac Extra Value Meal for just $5.50 (U.P $7.60) from now (Nov 22) till Nov 24 by simply redeeming via the McDonald's App.

The Big Mac Extra Value Meal is accompanied with a regular Coke and medium fries.

The promotion is available for dine-in, takeaway and also McDelivery from 12pm to 11.55pm and can be redeemed from all outlets except NTU and polytechnic stores.

Do note that each customer is limited to only one redemption.

Deal ends: Nov 24 (while stocks last!)

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

