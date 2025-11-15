'It isn't about picture-perfect moments' — how a mother rediscovered Christmas magic through her child

Christmas is everyone's favourite reason to celebrate - the bright lights and festive cheers are sure to put anyone in a good mood. For my cousin Lyla, the season can take a little extra effort, but she always manages to find moments of joy and make them her own.

"I'm too busy with rushed dinner preparations and making sure the day is perfect for me to really appreciate the holiday," she told me.

That is, until I suggested the rest of the family pitch in to help with dinner, while she takes a day to spend time with her family. A simple gift-shopping trip to Great World with her four-year-old daughter, Abby, turned into something magical - she found herself falling in love with Christmas all over again. Here's her story:

Lesson one: Capturing joyous moments with festive mall decorations

"We stepped into Great World around 1pm, ready to start our gift shopping venture. But before I could suggest a store, my daughter, Abby, noticed the huge Christmas tree that lit up the festive atmosphere in the mall.

"Mummy, let's go take pictures!" That was our cue to take a detour to wander and soak in the glow of twinkling lights and festive decorations that sparkled at every corner. Families stopped to snap photos by the displays, and before long, I found myself doing the same thing, letting Abby strike a pose at every picture-perfect spot. She's a natural in front of the camera and gamely blew kisses and held up peace signs as I went trigger-happy on the shutter button.

Abby was starting to feel a little peckish, so we decided that the newly opened French Fold (#01-153) would be the perfect spot for a quick bite. We scrolled through all the photos we took, laughing at her poses and commenting on the glow that made Great World feel like a festive postcard.

Then, with a mischievous grin, she took my phone and started taking pics of me over dinner as well, asking me to copy her poses. Her pictures of me weren't the polished photos we often see online, but in that moment, I realised that Christmas isn't about picture-perfect moments. It's the beautiful chaos and laughter that we'll treasure for years to come.

Lesson two: Creativity can be found everywhere

With full bellies, we headed off to scout for our first shop, only to stumble upon a surprise — a chance to craft our own festive ornaments.

At the Plastify pop-up (in front of Lee Hwa Jewellery, Level 1), we joined other families to make our own festive ornaments using recycled materials. We had so much fun turning recycled materials into festive ornaments. Abby was busy perfecting her creation, and making sure I was doing mine properly too!

Watching her add on the final touches brought this thought to mind: creativity is everywhere, and all it takes is a little imagination to transform the ordinary into something magical.

Lesson three: The joy of thoughtful giving

Now it was time for the part of Christmas that everyone's excited about - the gift shopping marathon. This year, I let Abby take the lead in picking out gifts for the family.

Passing Bed Bath N' Table (#02-125), she stopped in her tracks and hurried through the doors. "Remember, Grandma needs new Christmas plates!" She said with the excitement only a four-year-old can muster. We found the perfect Garland Dining Set (from $12.99) - just what Grandma needs when she hosts Christmas dinner at her house.

Next, we wandered into Evryday Studios (#01-165B), which has a bunch of cute bags, clothes and toys for little ones. I thought it was a ploy to get me to buy her a gift, but Abby surprised me by suggesting we buy a plush toy for her new cousin. With my nephew enjoying his very first Christmas, I knew a soft, snuggly gift would be just the thing - one he could hug and keep for many holiday seasons ahead.

Her thoughtfulness inspired me to treat her too. She wanted a festive outfit, so we went to Little Ground (#01-165A), which offers a variety of children's clothing fit for any occasion. She picked a cherry colour top that was cheerful and could be worn even after Christmas is over.

Then came the cherry on top - she insisted we find matching outfits! At SABRINAGOH (#01-144), she picked out a lovely maroon top that complemented her matching red scheme. I couldn't resist grabbing a couple more pieces for work, too.

As we tallied up our purchases, I realised we had spent over $300, enough to redeem a $30 Great Rewards e-Voucher for Mastercard holders. What's usually a stressful rush of Christmas shopping suddenly felt rewarding, with a little bonus that made the day feel extra sweet.

The atrium sparkled as we walked through it once more. Ming Sing Flowers' Christmas Trim Shoppe was a little wonderland of ornaments and garlands, while nearby, Crane Living showcased gifts that seemed to whisper, "Take me home!"

Before long, our hands were full of ornaments - each one a tiny piece of Christmas magic waiting to adorn our home.

Lesson four: The peace in magic and bubble shows

We were just about to head home after completing our task when Abby's eyes lit up at the sight of a bubble show about to begin. We spot a couple of empty seats and quickly made our way over to catch the act.

For the next hour, she clapped and gasped in awe at every trick. "Mummy, did you see that?" she squealed, her enthusiasm infectious. Watching her delight made my heart swell, and soon, I was swept away by the performer's energy, simply enjoying the moment.

As we got up to leave, we saw a notice that there would be a magic show next weekend, and both of us agreed without hesitation to come back for it. This shared moment reminded me that Christmas isn't just about having a big celebration. What truly matters is slowing down and enjoying the moments with your loved ones.

Finding the magic in Christmas together

What started as a simple errand that evening turned into a great adventure filled with laughter, joy, and rediscovery. Through her child's eyes, Lyla realised that Christmas isn't merely a checklist of tasks, it's about the heart and joy we infuse into every moment.

So, if the holiday rush has left you feeling weary, take a moment to slow down and make time for the little things. Gather your loved ones and dive into the Christmas magic at Great World, where a season of joy, rewards, and heartwarming moments awaits.

If you're just looking to spend time with your loved ones, grab your kids and your family for Christmas magic at Great World for activities such as bubble and magic shows, as well as meet-and-greet Santa Claus:

CJ Bubble Show: Nov 15 and 30, and Dec 6, 14 and 21, 5pm-6pm (except for 14 Dec, 3pm - 4pm)

Magic Show: Nov 16, 22, 23 and 29, and Dec 7, 13 and 20, 5pm-6pm

Santa Storytelling and Photo: Dec 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 3pm-4pm (except 14 Dec, 5pm - 6pm)

What's more, sign up for Great Rewards and you will be able to DIY your own festive ornament using recycled materials. Just shop and present your same-day receipt to participate. Crafting sessions by Plastify are available on Nov 16, 22 and 30, and Dec 6, 14 and 20, from 1pm to 6pm.

Spreading joy at Great World

For Great Rewards Members who want to experience the joy of receiving gifts, Great World captures that feeling with its Stand to Win Big campaign. Spend $60 or charge $20 at Great Charge (Available at Great World and Pasir Ris Mall) to earn a chance to win prizes - including an all-new Zeekr X7 car or a one-week stay at Great World Residences 2-bedroom apartment.

Those who enjoy play-to-win rewards can participate in the Gnomes of Joy in-app game that turns shopping into a treasure hunt: every $20 spent* allows you to unlock presents and win up to 6,000,000 Great Rewards Points.

For Mastercard holders doing their own holiday shopping, we have a special treat for you this season. From now till 28 Dec, the first 100 to spend $300 each week at Great World will receive a $30 Great Rewards e-Voucher. As part of the Black Friday Exclusive Tier, from 28 Nov to 24 Dec, the first 200 shoppers who spend $500 can grab a $50 Great Rewards e-Voucher - the perfect little bonus to make the season even brighter.

Those presents purchased at Great World aren't going to wrap themselves, but thankfully, the chore can be done with the help of their own Santa's little helpers. Plus, it's for a good cause - donate a minimum of $5 to Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore and you'll have the choice to take home two wrappers and gift tags or get two of your gifts beautifully wrapped.

For those who'd like to do a little more, a minimum $10 donation entitles you to three beautifully wrapped gifts, or four wrapping papers and four gift tags, as well as a chance to win a set of limited-edition Gnomes Enamel Pins, a magnetic notepad or Great Rewards Points.

Find your Christmas magic, laughter, and rewards all in one place at Great World, where every visit brings a little more joy to the season. You can also follow @greatworldsingapore on Instagram for more details.

