I got 'served' Disney-themed 'sweet treats' in a mall, and I tried everything

A Disney Dessert Besties Pop-up in the middle of Great World was probably the last thing I expected to stumble across. With playful displays and rows of plush sweet treats inspired by beloved Disney characters lining the place, I thought this was the perfect place for a quick dessert break.
I headed over quickly, already wondering what Disney themed treats were on the menu. Here are all the "sweet treats" I had!
Ice Cream Besties – The moment I was fooled
The Ice Cream Besties plushies were the first thing that caught my eye. The afternoon heat was getting to me, so I naturally gravitated to the sight of pastel coloured ice cream counters. I saw Donald Blue Cotton Candy, Mickey Chocolate, Minnie Strawberry and Pluto Salted Caramel – each one more tempting than the next.
Staring at the cute variety, I couldn't make up my mind, so I ended up ordering more than one flavour. I thought the staff manning the counter would just pack up my order to go, but she started scooping the plushie like a real ice cream cone! She even asked me what toppings and sprinkles I wanted for my order.
There was no actual ice cream anywhere, yet she stayed committed to the act. It reminded me of how I used to play pretend as a kid, and when she handed me my ice cream plushies tucked neatly into the cone wrapper, I almost forgot it wasn't real.
From Mickey Mouse waffles to Winnie the Pooh bao plushies
Happy with my ice cream plushies, I walked off and spotted more booths featuring Disney-inspired baked goods and even breakfast favourites.
These turned out to be plushie collectibles also, and to my delight, the staff did the same play pretend for each plushie collectible!
I watched as Mickey sandwich and Donald kaya toast plushies "popped out" from oversized toaster setups, Pooh and Piglet bao being dramatically lifted out of bamboo steamers.
Staff flipped Minnie-inspired pancakes in skillets, pretended to add whipped cream to Mickey-inspired waffles and even "cracked" eggs to reveal more hidden plush collectibles inside.
The whimsical setup wasn't just cute; it was engaging and kept me occupied enough that I soon forgot that my stomach was growling just an hour ago. Being at this Disney-themed pop-up was more like stepping back into time as a child playing pretend with my friends.
Planning your Disney Dessert Besties visit with workshops and mall-wide activities
If you want to relive your childhood with Disney-inspired food and whimsy, the Disney Dessert Besties pop-up is available at the following Allgreen Malls:
- Great World: Now till June 7
- The Seletar Mall: June 9-14
- Tanglin Mall: June 16-21
- Pasir Ris Mall: June 23-28
Those who want the full experience of "preparation stations" will need to purchase a set of four plushies at $65, which will then include interactive moments across the various booths.
Beyond the plush displays, there will also be hands-on workshops, mall-wide rewards and exclusive collectibles happening across Allgreen Malls throughout the June holidays:
- Sparkle Scoop Studio Workshop at Great World
- DIY Breakfast Strap Workshop at The Seletar Mall
- Pipe Cleaner Donut Workshop at Tanglin Mall
- Light Clay Fridge Magnet Workshop at Pasir Ris Mall
Just spend $20 at the respective malls and you'll be able to redeem a workshop pass.
Shoppers who spend $150 can also redeem exclusive Disney Dessert Besties-Themed Travel Essentials:
- Plush Eco Bag
- Packing Cubes
- Neck Pillow
- Cable Pouch
Great Rewards members can also redeem complimentary Disney-themed ice cream by turning on push notifications and subscribing to electronic direct mailers, with limited daily redemptions available throughout each mall's activation period.
So, if you are looking for a light-hearted way to spend the June holidays, especially with family or fellow Disney fans, Disney Dessert Besties might just leave you like me – stomach still growling, but arms full of cute Disney plushies.
This article is brought to you by Allgreen Malls.
emre.see@asiaone.com