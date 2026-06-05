I got 'served' Disney-themed 'sweet treats' in a mall, and I tried everything

A Disney Dessert Besties Pop-up in the middle of Great World was probably the last thing I expected to stumble across. With playful displays and rows of plush sweet treats inspired by beloved Disney characters lining the place, I thought this was the perfect place for a quick dessert break.

I headed over quickly, already wondering what Disney themed treats were on the menu. Here are all the "sweet treats" I had!

Ice Cream Besties – The moment I was fooled

The Ice Cream Besties plushies were the first thing that caught my eye. The afternoon heat was getting to me, so I naturally gravitated to the sight of pastel coloured ice cream counters. I saw Donald Blue Cotton Candy, Mickey Chocolate, Minnie Strawberry and Pluto Salted Caramel – each one more tempting than the next.

Staring at the cute variety, I couldn't make up my mind, so I ended up ordering more than one flavour. I thought the staff manning the counter would just pack up my order to go, but she started scooping the plushie like a real ice cream cone! She even asked me what toppings and sprinkles I wanted for my order.

There was no actual ice cream anywhere, yet she stayed committed to the act. It reminded me of how I used to play pretend as a kid, and when she handed me my ice cream plushies tucked neatly into the cone wrapper, I almost forgot it wasn't real.

From Mickey Mouse waffles to Winnie the Pooh bao plushies

Happy with my ice cream plushies, I walked off and spotted more booths featuring Disney-inspired baked goods and even breakfast favourites.

These turned out to be plushie collectibles also, and to my delight, the staff did the same play pretend for each plushie collectible!

I watched as Mickey sandwich and Donald kaya toast plushies "popped out" from oversized toaster setups, Pooh and Piglet bao being dramatically lifted out of bamboo steamers.

Staff flipped Minnie-inspired pancakes in skillets, pretended to add whipped cream to Mickey-inspired waffles and even "cracked" eggs to reveal more hidden plush collectibles inside.

The whimsical setup wasn't just cute; it was engaging and kept me occupied enough that I soon forgot that my stomach was growling just an hour ago. Being at this Disney-themed pop-up was more like stepping back into time as a child playing pretend with my friends.

Planning your Disney Dessert Besties visit with workshops and mall-wide activities

If you want to relive your childhood with Disney-inspired food and whimsy, the Disney Dessert Besties pop-up is available at the following Allgreen Malls:

Great World: Now till June 7

The Seletar Mall: June 9-14

Tanglin Mall: June 16-21

Pasir Ris Mall: June 23-28

Those who want the full experience of "preparation stations" will need to purchase a set of four plushies at $65, which will then include interactive moments across the various booths.

Beyond the plush displays, there will also be hands-on workshops, mall-wide rewards and exclusive collectibles happening across Allgreen Malls throughout the June holidays:

Sparkle Scoop Studio Workshop at Great World

DIY Breakfast Strap Workshop at The Seletar Mall

Pipe Cleaner Donut Workshop at Tanglin Mall

Light Clay Fridge Magnet Workshop at Pasir Ris Mall

Just spend $20 at the respective malls and you'll be able to redeem a workshop pass.

Shoppers who spend $150 can also redeem exclusive Disney Dessert Besties-Themed Travel Essentials:

Plush Eco Bag

Packing Cubes

Neck Pillow

Cable Pouch

Great Rewards members can also redeem complimentary Disney-themed ice cream by turning on push notifications and subscribing to electronic direct mailers, with limited daily redemptions available throughout each mall's activation period.

So, if you are looking for a light-hearted way to spend the June holidays, especially with family or fellow Disney fans, Disney Dessert Besties might just leave you like me – stomach still growling, but arms full of cute Disney plushies.

This article is brought to you by Allgreen Malls.

emre.see@asiaone.com