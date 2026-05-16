Kids can do it too? New fitness showdown challenge at Great World this June holidays 

When the June holidays roll around, it’s a common sight to see kids across Singapore out, enjoying the sun with some well-earned playtime.

For families ready to turn all that extra energy into a fun-filled ay, this new fitness challenge might just be the thing.

Designed with young participants in mind, this showdown offers a fun and engaging way to try out six strength and cardio exercises. Here’s what your little champ can expect when you sign up!

What is the Great World RoxStars?

The Great World RoxStars is a fitness challenge designed for kids and juniors aged seven to 16 that will be held at Great World, Atrium Level 1. It’s a fun and engaging way for them to step away from screens, while challenging them in adrenaline-boosting exercises.

The event features an open concept format where young participants can take on six fitness stations, where they’ll earn a finisher pack upon completion.

There are six movements that kids can get to try:

Ski machine – Pull down on the handles to simulate skiing motions.

Ball squats – Hold a medicine ball while performing squats.

Row machine – Mimic rowing movements like you’re on a boat.

Sled push – Push a weighted sled forward for two laps.

Farmer’s carry – Carry a weight in both hands across two laps.

Burpees broad jumps – Unleash your inner spring with a combo of burpees and forward jumps to propel you forward.

Parents who frequent the gym might be familiar with these exercises already, but not to worry, these have been modified to be kid-friendly to allow them to build strength, gain confidence and learn proper form in a safe and supportive environment.

Up for the challenge yourself? There will also be a special Father’s Day edition happening all day on Sunday, June 21. Dads and kids can take on the challenge together side by side, making it a fun and meaningful way to celebrate the occasion.

Before the big day, participants can also build their stamina together with their parents by hopping on Anywheel bikes via the Anywheel app^ and exploring the Great World Explore Route – a scenic 1.5km ride along the river. Great Rewards members who complete the route will earn 500 Great Rewards Points (worth $2.50).

*Photo for illustrative purposes only. Children below 18 years of age must have a personal training package to access True Fitness and be accompanied by an adult to prevent injury when using the gym equipment.

^Anywheel users must be 16 years of age and above to sign up for an account, but parents and guardians can use their account to activate a bike for their child or ward.

Why should my kid join Great World RoxStars?

Great World RoxStars is designed to help your kid grow into a confident champion. Plus, there are coaches from Mobkidz by Mobilus who’ll guide them through each fitness station, so kids are empowered and encouraged to challenge themselves at every step of the way.

When your kid finishes all stations, they get to bring home a finisher medal, exclusive sports bag and bragging rights as a Great World RoxStar. Beyond the prizes, this challenge can be the catalyst to an active lifestyle, helping kids improve overall fitness, and build confidence and healthy habits from a young age.

How to become a Great World RoxStar?

Simply download the Great World Rewards app to purchase a $20 Great Rewards eVoucher and register online for Great World RoxStars. Those who register before June 4 will receive a Race Pack that comes with a bottle and bottle carrier. The Race Pack collection will take place from June 5 to 7 at the Great World Customer Service Counter, Level 2. Finishers will get their Finisher Pack after completing the challenge on race day.

You can also register on-site if there are available slots, but these are on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s highly recommended that you register online so you don’t miss out on the Race Pack!

Plus, you can immediately use your $20 Great Rewards eVoucher at Great World to pamper yourself and your family.

Wind down with a well-earned meal after the fitness challenge at BatterCatch (#01-106), where you’ll find comfort Western food and delicious fish and chips.

Or recharge after your workout at Comvita x HoneyWorld (#B1-K108), which offers a range of honey-based wellness products.

If you’re concerned about your kids spending too much time in front of the screen, you can continue their screen-free fun with a session at Amazonia Playground (#03-113), an ice-world-themed indoor playground, that includes a 10m-high wave slide – the highest in Singapore – and plenty of obstacle courses. Its newest features are the Mini Family Pickleball Court and the Impact Wall AR for interactive play and wellness activities.

For the young ones who aren’t old enough for RoxStars but are already eager to get fit, try out classes at My Gym (#03-106). Designed for kids aged seven months to eight years old, these classes help develop physical strength, coordination and social skills in a fun, structured setting through gymnastics.

Get back-to-school essentials when you swing by Evergreen Stationery (#02-135) for new stationery, or W OPTICS (#02-122) for an eye power test or a fresh pair of glasses.

You can also use your Great Rewards eVoucher at Heveya (#02-142), which specialises in natural mattresses and bedding options — perfect for those looking to sneak in a few extra winks after a solid RoxStars run.

This school holiday, rally the whole family to become Great World RoxStars. It’s a shopping marathon like no other with thrilling challenges and exciting rewards. With fitness, fun and retail therapy, Great World is where family moments are made.

emre.see@asiaone.com