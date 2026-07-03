New landmarks under Greater Sentosa expected to open from early 2030s

SINGAPORE - The next developments under the Greater Sentosa Master Plan (GSMP) are expected to progressively come on board from the early 2030s, with the newly announced Imbiah Lookout Walk being one early milestone, the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) announced on Friday (Jul 3).

It unveiled plans to transform and progressively expand the destination as a “playground and sanctuary” over the next two decades, at the launch of its GSMP exhibition at VivoCity.

Upon the plan’s completion, Greater Sentosa – made up of Sentosa and Pulau Brani – is expected to attract twice the number of visitors it does today. Between April 2024 and March 2025, the island destination welcomed 16.9 million visitors.

SDC said that the visitor mix is currently split into 80 per cent international visitors and 20 per cent locals. It foresees that the local proportion will grow to make up about 30 per cent of visitors.

“We want to grow Sentosa thoughtfully, and protect the island’s soul, while making it easier to explore, to access and to enjoy,” said Thien Kwee Eng, SDC’s CEO.

SDC said the GSMP accounts for the “evergreen” demand for world-class destinations, while also considering trends such as wellness, demand for frequently changing products or “freshness”, and sustainability.

It also noted that some existing businesses may be affected by the refresh, but added that it will time changes with lease expiries and give businesses sufficient notice.

New landmarks

Formerly known as the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, the GSMP takes a phased approach, which SDC said will allow it to “unlock new visitor experiences across Greater Sentosa while continuing to evolve the island in line with changing leisure, lifestyle and tourism needs”.

Brani West is key to the pipeline, and is expected to be one of the largest sites for attractions development under the plan.

“Engagements with potential partners are underway, supporting the broader ambition to introduce novel and refreshed experiences,” SDC said, though it did not identify these potential partners.

One landmark announced on Friday was the Imbiah Lookout Walk, a sheltered elevated forest canopy walk connecting Sensoryscape – the first completed milestone under the GSMP, which opened in March 2024 – to Imbiah Lookout. It will also provide access to surrounding Sentosa walking trails.

Meanwhile, Sensorium, located along the beachfront, will host lifestyle and indoor attractions including a multi-purpose venue for events and festivals. The previously announced Imbiah Canopy, “a beacon and vantage point atop Mount Imbiah” will house F&B and retail options as well as sheltered event spaces.

Sentosa’s beaches will also be rejuvenated alongside the introduction of coastal protection measures.

SDC is exploring new ideas such as a floating boardwalk connecting islets – which are currently inaccessible to the public – for an islet-hopping experience; beach club experiences positioned around sunrise and sunset views; and treetop dining.

Resorts World Sentosa’s waterfront lifestyle development is also scheduled for completion in 2030.

Enhancing connectivity

Thien also talked about transport as an experience, rather than being purely functional.

SDC will enhance links to greater Sentosa by land, air, sea and waterfront, with the Island Heart Transport Hub envisioned as a major gateway and key arrival point.

It is exploring water taxi connections and studying additional waterfront links, on top of the current cable car access.

Previously, SDC said that it would introduce a new “people mover system” to replace the Sentosa Express monorail “and provide a more seamless connection from the mainland to Island Heart and across the island”.

Speaking at the exhibition launch, Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu said that as tourism demand continues to grow, Singapore must continue to refresh its experiences and strengthen its destination appeal.

At the same time, Singapore remains deeply committed to doing so responsibly, in line with its broader sustainability goals, added Fu, who is also minister for sustainability and the environment.

“Sentosa’s natural environment and heritage are part of what makes it special,” she said. “That is why SDC will conduct comprehensive environmental studies, put in place appropriate mitigation measures, and pay homage to the island’s rich heritage.”

The GSMP exhibition includes interactive and immersive exhibits and features seven zones. After its flagship run at VivoCity, it will travel to Our Tampines Hub, Jurong Point and Waterway Point, before returning to Sentosa.

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This article was first published in The Business Times. Permission required for reproduction.