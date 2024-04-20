Green getaways: Eco-friendly hotels and resorts around the world

In a world where sustainability is increasingly becoming a top priority, these eco-friendly hotels and resorts are leading the charge towards a greener future.

From lush tropical paradises to mountain retreats, these environmentally conscious accommodations are not only providing you with unforgettable experiences but also making significant strides in preserving our planet.

The Singapore EDITION

The Singapore EDITION hotel stands as a shining example of sustainable hospitality, with a deep passion for sustainable practices across every facet of its operations.

From its thoughtfully designed building that maximises energy efficiency through LED lighting, sun shading, and state-of-the-art air conditioning systems, to its innovative culinary initiatives and plastic-free steadfastness, the hotel sets a new standard for responsible hospitality.

Their use of eco-friendly materials like green cement, consumes up to 40 per cent less energy and generates up to 80 per cent fewer carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional cement, showcasing their consistency in sustainable construction.

Moreover, the hotel’s biogarden and focus on reducing food waste and sourcing vegetables locally demonstrate a holistic approach to sustainability, while the use of AI technology and a rainwater harvesting system helps conserve water and prevent food wastage. As a finishing touch, even the staff uniforms, which are made from recycled materials, reflect the hotel’s forward-thinking and eco-conscious approach.

The Singapore EDITION is located at 38 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249731, p. +65 6329 5000. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

Desa Potato Head, Indonesia

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Bali's picturesque island landscape, Desa Potato Head beckons as a sanctuary where the essence of creativity, harmony, and advancement converge under the mantra of "Good Times, Do Good."

Honoured with No.40 spot in the 2023 World's 50 Best Hotels awards, this carbon-neutral sanctuary is a true gem, committing to sustainability and community empowerment, and one is of the first group in Asian hospitality to go carbon neutral.

It boasts a remarkable three per cent residue reduction, an in-house waste lab dedicated to finding innovative solutions to waste management and separation in as many areas as possible. Beyond sustainability, the destination also fosters an unwavering support for the local community through music, art and cultural programs.

Desa Potato Head is located at Jl. Petitenget No.51B, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia, p. +62 (0361) 620 7979. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

Conrad Koh Samui, Thailand

Perched on a dramatic hillside on the South-Western tip of the idyllic Thai island, Conrad Koh Samui offers you a breathtaking escape with 81 free-standing villas boasting private balconies and stunning views over the Gulf of Thailand.

The resort’s dedication to sustainability shines through its on-site Iris Farm, led by 2020 Hospitality Hero, Payap Khunkhayan. The 2.5-acre farm provides organic herbs and vegetables for the hotel’s bars and restaurants, processing 3,000kg of food and 2,500kg of compostable waste per month.

Moreover, their farm-to-table dining experience not only contributes to daily cost savings but also engages you in meaningful activities, making Conrad Koh Samui a true haven for folks seeking luxury and nature’s harmony.

Conrad Koh Samui is located at 49 8-9 หมู่ที่ 4 Hillcrest Road Tambon Taling Ngam, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84140, Thailand, p. +66 77 915 888. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

Cempedak Island, Indonesia

Escape the city bustle and reconnect with nature on Cempedak Island, a haven of barefoot luxury that perfectly blends world-class amenities with an untouched, pristine environment.

Nestled among the lush jungle and stunning beachfront, the naturally ventilated two-storey villas utilise local materials such as driftwood, bamboo, and 'alang alang' grass, seamlessly blending with the island's breathtaking foliage.

This adults-only paradise takes eco-consciousness to heart, sourcing fresh, unprocessed ingredients from nearby Bintan markets and its own organic farm, ensuring a daily menu that changes according to seasonal availability while minimising food waste across the island — making it a perfect eco-getaway for you.

Cempedak Island is located at Air Gelubi, Bintan Pesisir, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands, Indonesia, p.+62 811-7008-040. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

Soneva Fushi, Maldives

At Soneva Fushi, sustainability isn't just a buzzword - it's a way of life. Set amidst the Baa Atoll Unesco Biosphere Reserve, this Maldivian gem offers fifty-three private villas surrounded by lush jungle and pristine beaches.

Beyond its breathtaking beauty lies a pledge to environmental stewardship with initiatives such as AquaTerra, the resort's hub for conservation and science, leading efforts to protect the surrounding ecosystem. On the other hand, Eco Centro, their own waste lab, turns trash into treasure, recycling 90 per cent of solid waste and utilising it through creative programs like the Soneva Art and Glass Studio.

This studio invites world-renowned glass artists to create art from waste glass materials, and an adjacent art gallery allows guests to purchase these one-of-a-kind pieces. Plus, indulge in delectable plant-based menus at Shades of Green, reducing their carbon footprint while indulging in delicious cuisine.

Soneva Fushi is located at Kunfunadhoo Island, Eydhafushi, Maldives, p. +960 660 4300. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

Saffire Freycinet, Australia

A stunning eco-friendly resort located in the heart of Tasmania, Saffire Freycinet is the epitome of green luxury, embodying the state's dedication to sustainability and carbon neutrality. The resort has taken significant steps to minimise its environmental impact, such as replanting over 30,000 native plants to regenerate the area, prioritising Tasmanian products, and implementing innovative airflow systems for efficient heating and cooling.

With 20 exquisitely designed suites featuring Tasmanian timber furniture and luxurious amenities, indulge yourself in sustainable luxury while enjoying breathtaking views of the Hazard Mountains. The resort encourages guests to immerse themselves in the park's natural wonders through experiences like hiking, beekeeping, and oyster farming.

The Palatte Restaurant further showcases the resort's devotion to sustainability by crafting multi-course menus using local ingredients, paired with exceptional Tasmanian wines, celebrating the region's organic produce and local communities.

Saffire Freycinet is located at 2352 Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia,

p. +61 3 6256 7888. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

Amanyara, Turks and Caicos

Amanyara, a shining example of sustainable luxury nestled on the untamed western shores of Providenciales, has set a global benchmark for eco-friendly hospitality. The resort is deeply dedicated to preserving the protected parkland and West Indies wildlife sanctuaries while promoting economic sustainability for the islands and its residents.

Amanyara's dedication to sustainability is evident in its use of 100 per cent biodegradable cleaning products, free of harmful chemicals, as well as its active engagement with the local Blue Hills community through initiatives like 'Green Days' and clean-ups, and by promoting local companies and eateries.

Through its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and community support, Amanyara showcases the harmonious coexistence of luxury and sustainability in one of the world's most breathtaking natural settings.

Amanyara is located at Northwest Point, Wheeland Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands, p. +1 649-941-8133. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

Adrère Amellal, Egypt

Experience the enchanting sustainability of Adrère Amellal, where modern luxuries take a backseat to the natural beauty of the desert landscape. Lit solely by gas lamps, candles, and the moon, this distinctive retreat forsakes electricity, inviting you to fully immerse yourself in the tranquil surroundings.

Crafted from kershaf, a blend of clay, sand, and salt, the hotel seamlessly blends into its natural environment, offering an ethereal dining experience beneath the stars and access to the nearby Salt Lake. Embracing a farm-to-table ethos, Adrère Amellal sources all its fruits and vegetables from onsite gardens, bakes cakes and breads in-house, and supports local farmers for meat and poultry.

Lastly, their pool is fed by a natural spring and shaded by a lush palm grove, completing your perfect indulgent eco-conscious escape.

Adrère Amellal is located at 6C4P+X8Q، Gaafar Mountain, Siwa, Marsa Matrouh Governorate 5010301, Egypt, p. +20 22736 7879. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

The Brando, French Polynesia

Embark on a journey to paradise at The Brando, an awe-inspiring eco-resort nestled on the secluded island of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia. This LEED-certified haven, constructed with indigenous, eco-friendly, and recycled materials, seamlessly merges with the lush landscape, offering 35 luxurious villas for you to indulge in the island's vibrant biodiversity.

Dive into crystal-clear waters alive with manta rays, observe exotic bird species, and witness sea turtles nesting on the pristine, ivory shores. The Brando's allegiance to sustainability shines through its ingenious deep seawater air-conditioning system, renewable energy reliance, organic garden and diverse conservation programs preserving the island's ecosystem and cultural heritage, promising an immersive green getaway.

The Brando is located at Tetiaroa, Arue 98702, French Polynesia, p. +689 40 86 63 00. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

Fogo Island Inn, Canada

Escape to the remote and windswept Fogo Island Inn, off the coast of Canada. This striking property was meticulously crafted with a deep commitment to eco-friendly practices, employing local wood, minimal plastic, and harvested rainwater.

Each of the 29 unique rooms features refillable bottles, locally sourced toiletries, and ethically sourced mattresses, all framed by breathtaking floor-to-ceiling views of the surrounding wildlife and uninterrupted ocean vistas. Venture beyond your cosy suite to partake in a wide array of activities, from exhilarating snowmobiling to serene pottery making, and whale watching.

The inn's onsite restaurant also showcases authentic farm-to-table cuisine, spotlighting foraged fruits and plants, North Atlantic seafood, and other seasonal delights. Fogo Island Inn's unwavering allegiance to sustainability, and immersive experiences makes it an unforgettable destination, offering you the opportunity to forge a profound connection with both nature and culture.

Fogo Island Inn is located at 210 Main Road, Joe Batt’s Arm, NL A0G 2X0, Canada, p. +1 709-658-3444. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

Whitepod Original, Switzerland

Prepare to experience a winter wonderland like no other at Whitepod Original in Switzerland, where luxury harmoniously intertwines with nature. This exceptional hotel boasts a collection of geodesic domes designed to utilise 30per cent less energy than conventional buildings, thanks to their self-supporting triangular framework, which also minimises material usage.

Whitepod's devotion to sustainability extends beyond its cutting-edge architecture, encompassing limited transport, a wood-pellet heating system, water-saving devices on taps, and timers on all water boilers.

Prioritising locally sourced food and beverages, with a preference for seasonal and sustainable European goods when necessary, the resort ensures a perfect balance of eco-friendliness and indulgence as you immerse yourself in the breathtaking Swiss landscape.

Whitepod Original is located at Les Giettes, Des Cerniers, 1871 Monthey, Switzerland, p. +41 24 471 38 38. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.