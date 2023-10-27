Green your space with aesthetic indoor plants: 7 best plant shops in Singapore

Indoor plants are one of the easiest ways to rejuvenate your space while literally breathing fresh air into it. Not only do they add a pop of colour, they exude a sense of calm and freshness. And when a new life sprouts, you might even feel a sense of satisfaction.

Bring the outdoors in and add a dash of vitality to your living or working space whether you’ve been blesses with green thumbs or not — Here are the seven best plant shops in Singapore to green your space with aesthetic indoor plants. One even lets you chill in its cool, lush surroundings.

Tumbleweed Plants

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxE341GJJeO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

From desk plants to planters and more, the humble neighbourhood store now carries one of the largest selections of home-ready indoor plants, planters, and plant care products. And all ready to deliver seven days a week.

Combining their passion for plants and interest in aesthetics, Tumbleweed Plants creates the most stylish plant displays that’ll enrich your space. The innovative plant shop even has a VR/AR program that lets you visualise your space with the new plant.

The 3 Keys

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyX2FQ-Ofty/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

With his love for plants, underground designer (pun-intended!), Leo Tay traded the nine-to-five life to embark on his journey with plants with The 3 Keys. One word to describe his plants is wabi-sabi. Simple, elegant, and authentic, every piece is like an art piece on its own.

From succulents and bonsai to flowering plants and more, Leo will teach you everything you need to know to best care for your new plant. For a start, talk to your plants, praise and compliment them, like he does.

The 3 Keys is located at 17 Joan Rd, Singapore 298900. Open Wed -Fri 12pm -5pm, Sat -Sun 10.30am -5pm. Closed Mon, Tue.

Slow Green

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyxtDVIyPCt/?img_index=1[/embed]

Alternatively, if you have a brown thumb or would like to add a touch of nature with zero care, then the preserved plants from Slow Green may just be your answer. Unlike artificial plants, preserved plants are real plants that grow in nature.

Then, they undergo a preservation process that’ll retain their looks for years. The nature artisan artfully crafts the preserved plants into intricate landscaped pieces such as mountains, lakes, or cultural icons. Choose your plants based on emotions, and you’ll see a selection of mini trees, leaves, and florals.

Slow Green is located at 406B Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427634, p.+65 9613 8309. Open Fri 10am -2pm, Sat 12pm -6pm, Sun 12pm -4pm. Closed Mon-Thu.

Little Botany

What started as a hobby blossomed into a business with three nurseries around Singapore (the third one is still under renovation). To make plants accessible to everyone, Little Botany not only retails their plants online, but they’ve also put them in vending machines in shopping malls.

From air-purifying and indoor plants to exotic species, Little Botany carries a good range that’ll please both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts alike. They even run monthly workshops to guide your gardening journey so you’ll know the best ways to care for your plants. And if you are feeling a little artsy, you can even make your own planters.

Little Botany is located at 21a Tebing Ln, Singapore 828826 and 5 Simei Lane, Singapore 528710, p.+65 8892 1765. Open Thu- Fri 4pm -9pm, Sat -Sun 2pm -9pm. Closed Mon – Wed.

The Nursery Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy11gOtyiej/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Want to spruce up your space with plants but don’t know how? The team at The Nursery Singapore, with their extensive experience styling commercial and residential areas, will help you design and curate your space.

Bring photos (lots of them) for complimentary in-store styling, or you can have them see the space for better planning with the on-site styling services. Besides providing their range of plants and accessories, they’ll teach you how to nurture the greens and even create custom installations just for you.

The Nursery Singapore is located at 326 King George’s Avenue, Singapore 208567, p.+65 9278 0728. Open Mon, Wed-Fri 2pm -10pm, Sat -Sun 12pm-8pm. Closed Tue.

Soilboy

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CmidlTeyNMO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

If you are going for the minimalist look, the simple and aesthetic plants at Soilboy are just the ones for you. Take your pick from succulents and bonsai to leafy plants and rare species. And if you want to elevate your plant, indulge yourself in their selection of Korean artisanal planters.

Pet lovers will appreciate the thoughtful description, which tells you which plants to keep your fur-ever friend away from. The passionate team also runs bonsai wiring and Ikebana workshops to take your appreciation of plants one step further.

Soilboy is located at 9 Sin Ming Rd, #01-04, Singapore 575630. Open Tue -Sat 12pm -8pm, Sun 12pm -7pm. Closed Mon.

Far East Flora

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CprEl7ZPsta/?img_index=1[/embed]

With over a thousand floral varieties and more than five hundred plants, you’ll be spoiled for choice at Singapore’s first vertical flora centre, Far East Flora. The botanical haven even has its own garden cafe, F’east, serving all-day brunch staples like avocado toast and heartier mains like steak and pasta.

In between “F’easting”, shop for fresh flowers and groceries while stocking up on pet supplies. Take a walk around the lush Rooftop Sky Garden on the 11th floor, and if anything catches your fancy there, know that they are for sale.

Far East Flora Centre is located at 435 Clementi Road, Singapore 599873, p.+65 6251 2323. Open daily 8am -9pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.