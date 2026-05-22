Grilled dish at local eatery gets internet calling it 'zombie catfish'

Have you ever been served a dish that looked different from what you expected?

On Tuesday (May 19), Facebook user Setya W shared a photo of his meal — a sooty looking grilled catfish dish from Ayam Penyet Ria at Rivervale Mall.

The post on Facebook group Heritage SG Food drew attention from netizens, with several cracking jokes about the catfish's charred appearance.

"Instead of grilling, they accidentally cremated it," one commented, while another quipped: "This is kind of like a zombie catfish from Resident Evil."

Some were confused, asking: "What am I looking at?"

Others were impressed by the dish, with some pointing out the generous portion served.

"Very worth the price," one commented.

While several people said that the dish appeared "charred", "overcooked" and "more like burnt fish" than grilled, Setya clarified that that wasn't the case.

"Actually it's kecap manis (a dark, sweet soy sauce), that's why it looks burnt," he said in response to a comment.

According to Ayam Penyet Ria Singapore's website, the dish depicted in the Facebook post is the Ikan Lele Bakar with Nasi, or Flame-grilled Catfish with Rice.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7LRUbZCpuS/[/embed]

The dish consists a whole catfish marinated in the eatery's special kecap manis sauce and flame-grilled. It is served with tofu, tempeh, a side of vegetables, and Ayam Penyet Ria's signature chilli alongside white rice.

Established in 2004, Ayam Penyet Ria Singapore is a family-owned restaurant chain serving authentic Indonesian fare such as Ayam Penyet, Ayam Bakar and Gado-gado.

The chain has six outlets in Singapore: Rivervale Mall, Lucky Plaza, Chin Bee Crescent, Woods Square, Nex, and Bugis Street.

Address: 11 Rivervale Crescent, #01-08, Rivervale Mall, Singapore 545082

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm (last order at 9.15pm) daily

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carol.ong@asiaone.com