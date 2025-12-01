Meet McDonaldland's Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie at this music festival, try new burgers and more

Forget Tomorrowland and Coachella because there is a new music festival in town.

From Dec 12 to 14, McDonald's will be hosting the McDonaldland Crew Music Festival, featuring beloved characters Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, who will be flying in for their Singapore tour.

The event will take place at Plaza Singapura, Level 1 Outdoor Area, where the three icons will have meet-and-greet sessions from 3pm to 6pm on all three days.

Attendees can groove to live performances by local musicians such as Gravity Band (Dec 12), Jack & Rai (Dec 13), and Jeff Ng (Dec 14) from 7pm to 9pm daily.

They can also look forward to photo booth opportunities, as well as interactive zones with games and rewards.

New menu items

McDonald's is also turning up the heat with new menu items like the Cheesy Jalapeno burgers.

The Cheesy Jalapeno Quarter Pounder (from $9.50) features a juicy beef patty, crispy bacon and a tangy jalapeno cheese sauce.

Chicken lovers can try the Cheesy Jalapeno Chicken Burger (from $9.50), which features a crispy chicken patty and bacon, topped with the same jalapeno cheese sauce.

While the word Jalapeno may sound daunting to some, especially for those who aren't good with spice, fret not as the sauce is quite mild with just a hint of Jalapeno flavour.

Between the two, I preferred the sauce with the chicken patty, which was crisp on the outside yet still very juicy inside.

The fast-food chain also introduced its new Truffle Cheese McShaker Fries (upgrade for $1.25), featuring their iconic golden fries coated in cheesy truffle goodness.

Pair this with the Tartar Sauce (50 cents per tub, or free with every purchase of Fish Nuggets and Chicken McNuggets), which is available in a tub for a limited time only.

For something sweet, try the new Cookies & Cream Pie (from $1.80) made with Oreo crumbs and the Mango x Pineapple Cone (from $1.30).

I loved the Mango x Pineapple Cone and really hope that they bring this flavour back. The mango and pineapple elements paired well with each other and I like how the ice cream was not too sweet.

The Cheesy Jalapeno Quarter Pounder Burger (Single/Double), Cheesy Jalapeno Chicken Burger and Cookies and Cream Pie are now available during non-breakfast hours at all restaurants islandwide, Drive-Thrus and via McDelivery, GrabFood, foodpanda and Deliveroo.

The Truffle Cheese McShaker Fries is now available all day at all McDonald's restaurants islandwide, Drive-Thrus and via McDelivery, GrabFood, foodpanda and Deliveroo, while the Mango x Pineapple Soft Serve is now available after breakfast hours at all Dessert Kiosks and participating McDonald's restaurants.

Exclusive merchandise up for grabs

If you're a fan of the McDonaldland Crew, here's your chance to get exclusive McDonald's Pocket Pouch Blindboxes and sticker sheets.

The McDonald’s Pocket Pouch Blindboxes are now available at $7.90 with every purchase of a meal (excluding Happy Meals). Each blindbox contains one Pocket Pouch, featuring one of four possible designs: Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie and the Special — French Fries.

If you're a MyMcDonald's Rewards member, you can redeem 1,500 MyM Rewards points on the McDonald's app and get the Special French Fries Pocket Pouch and an exclusive French Fries Phone Strap from Dec 8, 3pm onwards.

And from Dec 11, 11am onwards, diners can receive a McDonaldland Sticker Sheet when they purchase select meals, including the Cheesy Jalapeno Burger Feast.

