McDonald's viral Grimace Shake makes its way to Singapore

If you've been dying to try McDonald's viral Grimace Shake, the wait is over.

The mixed berry beverage has landed in Singapore, the fast food chain announced on Tuesday (March 17).

Launched to celebrate the iconic purple mascot's birthday in 2023, Grimace Shake took the internet by storm, even starting a TikTok trend where people pretend to die or squirm in agony after trying the drink.

The mixed berry beverage is now available at McDonald's Singapore from $1.85 as a meal upgrade.

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Accompanying the launch of the Grimace Shake is the Creamy Mushroom Deluxe Burger (available from $8.55), as well as the return of the Star Potato (available as an upgrade from $1.20).

McDonald's will also be launching a series of Grimace merchandise, starting with the Grimace Tumbler on March 26.

A MyMcDonald's member exclusive, the tumbler will be available for $19.90 with a minimum spend of $10 in a single transaction; it can also be purchased on its own at $29.90 through the McDonald's app.

The Grimace Plush will be released on April 2 at $5.90, and the Grimace Puffer Bag on April 9 at $12.90, both available with any meal purchased, except for the Happy Meal.

All items will be released at 11am and can be purchased in stores, at drive-thrus, on the McDonald's app and via McDelivery, Foodpanda and Grab except for the Grimace Tumbler, which will not be available for delivery orders.

Those heading to McDonald's drive-thrus will also receive a free limited-edition Grimace car decal from March 19 to April 22. The decal allows one to enjoy a Grimace Shake at $2.50 with a minimum spend of $10.

From Tuesday, Grimace superfans can snap photos and hang out with the mascots at Bugis Junction. They can also unlock exclusive McDonald's deals using the QR codes on Grimaces' backs.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com