Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know

Growing your own produce by hydroponics is a burgeoning trend among cooking enthusiasts and home gardeners alike.

After all, who doesn't like the idyllic image of snipping off some basil from your own pot by the window, and placing it on top of a perfectly cooked, Instagram-worthy dish?

Before investing in your own hydroponics garden, though, there are several factors to consider.

We've whittled them down to five.

1. THE TYPE OF PRODUCE YOU'RE GROWING

Herbs are one of the easiest to grow, and useful to boot, because you can simply snip off what you need without having to harvest the whole plant. Thai basil, sweet basil, and mint are some examples of good herbs to grow because these are relatively low-maintenance and are used in plenty of dishes.