GSS goes digital: GoSpree on over 2,000 shopping deals

The Great Singapore Sale is back and it's time to go on a shopping spree.

This year, the Singapore Retailers Association is offering shoppers a new experience through online retail and virtual activities in eGSS: Shop.Win.Experience.

The annual sale, which runs from Sept 9 to Oct 10, features 400 brands offering over 2,000 deals spanning retail, food & beverage, hotels and attractions, and shopping malls.

Singapore's shoppers are known for their love of great deals - but why hop from store to store to hunt down the best discounts when you can shop from the comfort of your own home?

All you need is GoSpree.sg, a handy browser app that compiles all eGSS offers in one place.

No matter where your shopping preferences lie, the online platform has something for everyone under its shop, dine and play sections.

Using GoSpree is a breeze - just register for an account, browse the eCatalogue and download eCoupons before redeeming them online or in stores (by whipping out your mobile phone and flashing the eCoupon to the cashier).

GoSpree also has other nifty features such as personalised catalogues from your shopping preferences as well as a display of the nearest locations where you can redeem eCoupons.

Besides grabbing eCoupons, have a go at GoSpree's interactive game Bag It Up and stand the chance to win prizes worth more than $100,000. Lucky shoppers who manage to catch the golden bag will receive a $1,000 gift card from Frasers Property Retail or Singtel.

Throughout the 32-day event, shoppers can look forward to over 1,000 deals that are refreshed daily.

Every Wednesday evening, tune in to eGSS's Facebook Live sessions hosted by personalities such as Jade Seah and Kate Pang for limited offers from retailers, attractions and shopping malls.

A new edition of the eCatalogue also comes out every Thursday, so don't forget to check back for the weekly highlights on the best deals.

The eGSS also sees the introduction of virtual showrooms.

PHOTO: The Furniture Centrum

If you're looking for something to spruce up your home, head over to The Furniture Centrum where you can browse furnishings in 3D-rendered rooms.

Clicking on your desired piece of furniture will lead you to the retailer's website to make a purchase.

PHOTO: The Fashion Lookbook

Need some inspiration for your next OOTD? Check out The Fashion Lookbook which showcases the finest threads and accessories from local designer labels.

After taking your pick from the featured looks, enjoy the convenience of paying for the items on the single e-commerce platform OneOrchard.Store.

Don't miss out on great deals, visit GoSpree.sg today.

eGSS: Shop.Win.Experience is organised by Singapore Retailers Association in collaboration with the Association of Singapore Attractions, Singapore Furniture Industries Council and Textile & Fashion Federation.

This article is brought to you in partnership with the Singapore Retailers Association.