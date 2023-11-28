Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow to close after 5 decades as owners are retiring

Founded in 1969, Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow has been dishing out its iconic dish for decades.

However, that has now come to an end with the owners of the hawker stall announcing their retirement.

This announcement was made on Facebook on Monday (Nov 27), and the owners took time to thank customers for their support over the years.

The post read: "With a heavy and grateful heart, uncle and auntie of Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow stall would like to announce our official retirement."

There were no reasons given behind their retirement.

The couple's char kway teow is well loved by many, with the stall being awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2019.

This award, created in 1997, distinguishes food establishments that offer good food at an affordable price.

On Google reviews, the hawker stall received a 4.1 rating with customers pointing out the undeniably intense wok hey.

There were numerous instances of customers having to queue and wait from between 30 and 60 minutes. Despite that, some have called it a must-try for char kway teow lovers.

No successor found

Similar to Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow, Old Lai Huat Seafood Restaurant started in the 1960s and has also recently closed down for good.

The restaurant's last day was Nov 26 and the third-generation owner, Lim Poh Huat, mentioned that his two sons were not keen to take on the business.

They've instead decided to pursue "their own dreams".

Prior to announcing the closure, Poh Huat was on the lookout for potential tenants.

But after struggling to find a successor, he accepted that closing down the restaurant may be the best option.

