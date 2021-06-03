Guardian lowers prices of over 500 essential products until end of the year

Guardian has lowered the prices of over 500 essential products as part of its Low Prices Locked To Stay Low initiative, the health and beauty retailer announced today (June 3).

The price reduction will be in place until the end of the year and includes all Guardian brand products, as well as selected products from other brands such as Dove, Darlie, and Listerine.

The Low Prices Locked To Stay Low initiative was launched in line with its mission to make health and beauty essentials accessible to all, Guardian said.

Deals include 50 per cent off Laurier's Super Slimguard Day 25cm pads (U.P. $6.45), 40 per cent off Nivea's Body Lotion Intensive Moisture Body Milk (U.P. $9.90), and 27 per cent off Listerine's Cool Mint Mouthwash (U.P. $9.90).

The discounted items will be available at all physical Guardian stores — including Shop-in-Shop in Giant stores — and online at www.guardian.com.sg.

Deal ends: End of the year

