Gucci and Superplastic join forces to create SuperGucci NFTs

Gucci’ s foray into the NFT space has expanded once again, but this time, with entertainment company Superplastic, which is known for its digital celebrities and collectible toys.

This exclusive collaboration – SuperGucci – entails a three-part drop with NFTs, ceramic figurines and vintage Gucci pieces that are handpicked by the Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele.

PHOTO: Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

Set to drop on Feb 1, the limited CryptoJanky series will feature 10 unique NFTs, along with hand-crafted ceramic sculptures decked out in Gucci’s signature patterns and symbols. The designs have been reinterpreted by Superplastic’s very own virtual influencers – Janky and Guggimon.

These synthesised artists made a name for themselves through their coveted NFT vinyl toy collection, which boasts a collaboration with Colombian singer and rapper J Balvin last year. Not to mention, a special appearance in the highly popular game, Fortnight, in September 2021.

The NFTs and the 250-piece ceramic figurines will be up for sale on Superplastic.co and Gucci Vault, an e-commerce website featuring refurbished archival pieces from past Gucci collections.

PHOTO: Gucci

Accompanying this event, the sixth release of pre-owned Gucci pieces including one-of-a-kind items will also be up for grabs. These items have been fully restored, numbered and received their own special packaging – we expected nothing less.

Keep your eyes peeled and your wallet ready.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.