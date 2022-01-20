Gucci and Superplastic join forces to create SuperGucci NFTs

Gucci’ s foray into the NFT space has expanded once again, but this time, with entertainment company Superplastic, which is known for its digital celebrities and collectible toys.
This exclusive collaboration – SuperGucci – entails a three-part drop with NFTs, ceramic figurines and vintage Gucci pieces that are handpicked by the Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele.
Set to drop on Feb 1, the limited CryptoJanky series will feature 10 unique NFTs, along with hand-crafted ceramic sculptures decked out in Gucci’s signature patterns and symbols. The designs have been reinterpreted by Superplastic’s very own virtual influencers – Janky and Guggimon.
These synthesised artists made a name for themselves through their coveted NFT vinyl toy collection, which boasts a collaboration with Colombian singer and rapper J Balvin last year. Not to mention, a special appearance in the highly popular game, Fortnight, in September 2021.
The NFTs and the 250-piece ceramic figurines will be up for sale on Superplastic.co and Gucci Vault, an e-commerce website featuring refurbished archival pieces from past Gucci collections.
Accompanying this event, the sixth release of pre-owned Gucci pieces including one-of-a-kind items will also be up for grabs. These items have been fully restored, numbered and received their own special packaging – we expected nothing less.
Keep your eyes peeled and your wallet ready.
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.