Gucci celebrates 100th anniversary with interactive pop-up in Singapore

It's not often that a brand celebrates its 100th anniversary, which is why Gucci is pulling out all the stops to make sure that its centennial leaves a deep lasting impression, first with a series of Gucci pop-ups dedicated to Gucci 100.

A mainstay in pop culture, one of the themes that underpinned this special celebration are songs that name dropped the storied house.

Creative director Alessandro Michele has specially curated a series of lyrics and designed them onto a selection of ready-to-wear and accessories, sometimes with the special edition Gucci 100 logo.

Gucci 100 ready-to-wear

PHOTO: Gucci

Gucci 100 bag

PHOTO: Gucci

Gucci 100 men’s shoe

PHOTO: Gucci

Gucci 100 women’s shoe

PHOTO: Gucci

Gucci jewellery

PHOTO: Gucci

The whole pop-up concept is a multi-dimensional one.

Visitors are invited to interact with the display, such as a spinning wheel that allows one to discover the playlist of handpicked songs from different decades that name checked Gucci (an astounding 22,705 to be exact).

PHOTO: Gucci

"The centennial, for me, represents an opportunity to bear witness to Gucci's eternal vitality that year after year, is reborn, it renews itself, reestablishing an unusual relationship with contemporaneity as a boy, forever young, observing the world with a powerful vision," says Michele in a press statement.

"I recognised the manifestation of its youth in its having intercepted and traversed, for one hundred years now, popular culture in all its forms."

"Above all, in music: the only medium, aside from fashion, more reactive to the times that mutate and mark the new, the today, the now."

If you're not able to visit the pop-up in person, there is also a digital version online through a dedicated platform on Gucci's website and Gucci app. For more info, click here.

The pop-up will be in Singapore at ION Orchard from Oct 16 to 21, 2021.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.