Gucci has been crowned as the hottest fashion brand in the world

It's official – Gucci is the hottest fashion brand in the world at the moment.

According to The Lyst Index, a report that ranks the most popular brands and products, Gucci recently knocked Balenciaga off the top spot in Q2 2022, after it held the top spot for the last three quarters consecutively.

Gucci last held the top spot on the podium back in Q1 2021, before it was dethroned by Balenciaga who took over the spot thanks to a series of runway shows and collaborations that involved the likes of Fortnite, Kanye West and The Simpsons.

Nevertheless, ever since Alessandro Michele took over as creative director for the luxury House, Gucci's standing in the fashion world has been scaling to new heights.

And these past few months have proven that things are better than ever, especially following the unaffiliated release of the House of Gucci film, as well as other highly anticipated collabs like the Cosmogonie Resort '23 collection, which was presented in Puglia and the Gucci x Adidas collection.

On top of that, other contributing factors to Gucci's success this quarter could also be due to the fashion brand's collaboration with Harry Styles, titled HA HA HA, which was released in June, as part of Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Within the collection, you'll find stylish menswear pieces that included sweater vests, flared pants, and animal-print motifs – which resonated well with the singer-songwriter's iconic style.

Some of the other brands that made it to the top 20 list of the hottest fashion brands in the world in Q2 2022 include:

Gucci Balenciaga Prada Valentino Louis Vuitton Dior Miu Miu Fendi Diesel Burberry Versace Nike Adidas Loewe Dolce & Gabbana Saint Laurent Bottega Veneta Moncler Off-White Jacquemus

For the unacquainted, the Lyst Index is generated by Lyst, that's also known as a fashion technology company and premium shopping app. Here, the quarterly results are based on data from sales, product views, social media activity, mentions and engagement.

This article was first published in Her World Online.