Gucci Lifestyle has launched in Singapore and we want everything

Can’t get enough of Gucci’s iconic logo and prints? You can now deck out your desk with notebooks, pencil cases, memo pads and even paper weights thanks to the launch of Gucci Lifestyle.

Launched in conjunction with Milan Design Week, the Italian luxury house has brought to life a traditional stationery store in Milan’s Via Manzoni 19 filled with fantastical elements and surprises. Think: flying notebooks, self-playing chess sets and micro-apartments decked out in Gucci furnishings.

On the reason and inspiration behind the launch of Gucci Lifestyle, creative director Alessandro Michele says, “When I was a child, going into the stationery store and finding pencils, pens, notebooks, games, meant bringing a dream into my daily routine.

They were fine, well-made objects that spoke of craftsmanship and that, though part of my everyday life, were able to give off a magical, mysterious and wonderful aura.”

If you want to experience the magic for yourself, the collection is available from today (Sep 10) at the Gucci Paragon store, as well as online at gucci.com.

P.S. Check out some of our favourite items from the collection below.

Notebooks (set of three)

Memo pad

Wooden fan

Letter case (envelopes, thank-you cards)

Staionary set (notebook, envelopes, thank-you cards)

Colour pencil set

Pencil case

Graphite pencils (set of six)

Pyjamas

Slippers

Sleep mask and pillow set

Backgammon set

Playing cards

Dice set

