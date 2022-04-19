Gucci's beloved bags get a silver makeover

A handbag is more than a mere accessory — it is a statement of who you are. That's why the Gucci Beloved series is such a hit with those who want something that's timeless and elegant.

Each Gucci Beloved piece receives creative director Alessandro Michele's contemporary touch that transforms iconic archival styles into something new and exciting. This time, a few of the bags are given a silver facelift.

PHOTO: Gucci

Enter the Beloved Silver lineup, which includes the Jackie 1961, Gucci Bamboo 1947 and Gucci Diana. All three iterations now come in high-shine silver leather that mirrors Gucci's Love Parade theme of Hollywood glamour. The sophisticated Jackie 1961 is available in two sizes, with contrasting gold horsebit hardware on the front and a gold chain strap for the mini.

PHOTO: Gucci

As for the Diana and Bamboo 1947, the new glimmering variants are fitted with gold hardware and a wide stone-hued strap alongside the iconic bamboo handles. The new Diana also sports baby pink handle straps, giving this classic an instant pop of colour.

PHOTO: Gucci

These silver renditions are the quintessential representation of Gucci's continuous endeavour to create wardrobe centrepieces that elevate your style effortlessly.

This article was first published in Harpers Bazaar.