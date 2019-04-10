Gudetama Cafe and My Melody Cafe at Suntec City to close on Nov 17

The Gudetama Cafe opened in 2016 to much fanfare. A separate section of the cafe was converted last year to house the garden-themed My Melody Cafe.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Eunice Quek
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Are character cafes losing their draw?

Both Gudetama Cafe and its neighbouring My Melody Cafe at Suntec City are set to close on Nov 17.

In a press statement from food and beverage company Eggs & More, which runs both cafes, it said the closing date marks the end of its partnership and license agreement with Japanese company Sanrio Co.

The name of the lazy egg character by Sanrio is a mash up between "gude", Japanese for someone or something with no energy or strength, and "tama" from the Japanese word tamago, or egg.

To mark its closure, the Gudetama Cafe will offer a special discount on its food and merchandise from Oct 10 to Nov 17. Diners can get 33 per cent off three items on the menu (with a minimum order of two mains and one dessert), as well as 33 per cent off merchandise.

The 2,300 sq ft Gudetama Cafe opened on Nov 30, 2016 to much fanfare, back when character cafes were all the rage. The cafe had a separate section that was converted last year (2018) to house the garden-themed My Melody Cafe.

Back then, its opening added to the slew of themed cafes in Singapore, such as Hello Kitty Orchid Garden Singapore at Changi Airport and Pompompurin Cafe at Orchard Central - both of which have shuttered.

One of those still surviving is Japanese-French inspired cafe Kumoya in Jalan Klapa, which constantly changes the featured characters to keep things fresh for diners. Its recently launched collaboration with Sesame Street will run till Dec 29.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Cafes and Bakeries cartoons

TRENDING

It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'

LIFESTYLE

$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab&#039;s $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals &amp; other deals this week
$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab's $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals & other deals this week
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain

SERVICES