A guide to booking a home-based severe disability assessment

Did you know that if you wish to apply for payouts under CareShield Life, ElderShield, or one of Singapore's many severe disability schemes, you must first undergo a Severe Disability Assessment? Learn more about what a Severe Disability Assessment entails and how you can schedule a home-based assessment with Homage.

What is a Severe Disability Assessment?

A Severe Disability Assessment evaluates a person's ability to perform Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) independently. Bathing, dressing, feeding oneself, using the toilet, moving around, and transferring, such as from a bed to a chair, are the six ADLs you will be assessed on.

An individual will be considered severely disabled and will be eligible for claims when they are unable to perform at least three of the six Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) independently.

How do I know whether my loved one or myself are severely disabled?

Your loved one or yourself may need to:

Rely entirely on a caregiver to be fed

Rely entirely on a caregiver to be bathed

Rely entirely on a caregiver to manage your diapers or catheter

Rely entirely on a caregiver to be dressed

Rely entirely on a caregiver to move over a distance, e.g. are unable to walk on one's own or push oneself in a wheelchair

Be fully supported when being transferred from bed to chair, or chair to bed

However, while you may fit the criteria above, you must still undergo a Severe Disability Assessment by an MOH-accredited assessor.

By booking an assessment with Homage, our MOH-accredited assessors can visit your loved one at their current residence-whether it is their home, a nursing home, or a hospital ward.

What can I expect during the assessment?

Typically, an assessment takes between 45 minutes to one hour, but this may vary depending on your loved one's condition.

During the assessment, our assessors will seek to understand the care recipient's medical history. Your loved one may be asked to carry out a few tasks, so as to gauge their ability to perform these activities. You may be asked to assist your loved one with these tasks, too.

It is recommended that your loved one's primary caregiver-be it yourself, a domestic helper, or a family member is present for the assessment, as they would know the care recipient's needs best.

How to book a Severe Disability Assessment?

Step 1:

Head to this page and click on "Book An Assessment".

Step 2:

Fill in the form with your personal details and select the option for Severe Disability Assessment. If you wish to engage Homage's home care, nursing, or therapy services, you may indicate them as well.

Step 3:

Care Advisors will reach out to you within two days to schedule your booking.

We understand that you may need to book a Severe Disability Assessment urgently. To make an urgent appointment, please call our Care Advisory team at 6100 0055.

Am I eligible for an assessment fee waiver or reimbursement?

Fee waiver

If you fulfil the following criteria, you will be eligible for a fee waiver.

You are a first-time applicant for CareShield Life, or

You are undergoing a periodic re-assessment, or

You are enrolled under the following financial assistance schemes: Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) Blue ComCare or public assistance MediFund Medical Fee Assistance Card (MFAC) or Medical Fee Assessment Card (MFEC) Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) Blue ComCare or public assistance MediFund Medical Fee Assistance Card (MFAC) or Medical Fee Assessment Card (MFEC)



In the above cases, you will not have to pay out-of-pocket.

Fee reimbursement

You will receive a full reimbursement if you are assessed to be severely disabled. This fee will be reimbursed by the government or your private insurer with the first payout or claim that you receive.

What schemes and grants can I apply for with the assessment results?

With the completion of a Severe Disability Assessment, you can apply for the following severe disability schemes:

Interim Disability Assistance Programme for the Elderly (IDAPE)

ElderFund

ElderShield

CareShield Life

MediSave Care

You can also apply for these additional schemes at the same time:

Home Caregiving Grant

Pioneer Disability Assistance Scheme (PioneerDas)

Migrant Foreign Domestic Worker Concession Levy (MDW Levy)

Apart from the government-administered schemes, you may use the results of your Severe Disability Assessment to claim from a private insurer's supplements, such as Singlife's CareShield Life Standard and Plus Plans.

How and when will I know the outcome of my assessment?

You will receive a letter and SMS from the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) within four to eight weeks.

What is the difference between Homage's In-Person Care Assessment (IPCA) and a Severe Disability Assessment?

Homage's In-Person Care Assessment (IPCA) provides a holistic assessment of your loved one's living environment, as well as their cognitive and mobility skills. It is vital to help us match the right Care Pro to best meet your loved one's care needs.

However, an IPCA will not allow you to make claims under a government or privately-administered severe disability scheme.

To qualify for withdrawals and claims under a severe disability scheme, your loved one must undergo a Severe Disability Assessment.

This article was first published in Homage.