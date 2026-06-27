Guide to car sharing and carpooling in Singapore 2026

With Category A COE prices exceeding $100,000 and the true cost of owning a standard family car ballooning to roughly $244,000 over ten years, it is little wonder that more Singaporeans are rethinking whether car ownership makes sense at all.

Car sharing and carpooling services have matured considerably in recent years, and there are now more options than ever, from point-to-point electric rides to peer-to-peer hourly rentals and social carpooling on your commute.

Before diving in, it helps to know the difference between the two.

Car sharing means renting a vehicle by the hour (or minute) from a fleet maintained by a company: You book via app, unlock the car, drive, and return it.

Carpooling means sharing a ride in a private car where the driver is already going in your direction, with fares set to cover costs rather than generate profit. B

oth are regulated by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), but the rules and use cases are quite different.

Here is every active service in Singapore in 2026.

GetGo

GetGo is Singapore’s largest carsharing service, with a fleet of over 3,000 vehicles across more than 1,700 locations islandwide, most of them in HDB carparks, typically within a five-minute walk from home.

Launched in 2021, the platform has accumulated over 500,000 registered drivers and completed more than eight million bookings as of April 2026.

It operates on a point A-to-A model, meaning you collect the car from a designated lot and return it to the same spot.

Fuel, maintenance, and insurance are included in every booking.

No membership fees or security deposit are required, you register via MyInfo and pay only for what you use.

Pricing: Economy class cars start from $3/hour off-peak, rising to around $9/hour during peak periods.

Mileage is charged separately at S$0.44/km for standard petrol/diesel vehicles, or S$0.29/km for electric vehicles.

A flat platform fee of $1.20 applies per booking. Collision Damage Waiver is available at five per cent of the total booking charge, reducing your insurance excess by 50 per cent.



Fleet: Petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric vehicles across Economy, Standard, Plus, Grand, and Luxury categories.

Minimum age: 19 years old with at least one year of driving experience (or 25 years old without prior experience).

Website: https://www.getgo.sg/

Flexar (formerly BlueSG)

Flexar is the relaunched successor to BlueSG, Singapore’s pioneering all-electric carsharing service, which paused operations in August 2025 before returning under the new brand in April 2026.

Where BlueSG relied exclusively on EVs, Flexar operates a mixed fleet of petrol and electric vehicles.

The key differentiator is its point A-to-B model, unlike GetGo or Tribecar, you pick up a Flexar car at one station and drop it off at any other Flexar station, without needing to return to your starting point.

As of the May 2026 full launch, the network covers over 100 pick-up and drop-off points with around 200 vehicles, concentrated in central, northern, north-eastern, and eastern residential areas including Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang, Tampines, Ang Mo Kio, and Toa Payoh.

Expansion is planned throughout 2026.

Pricing: Flexar charges by the minute, with a tiered rate that gets cheaper the longer you drive.

The first five minutes are free. From the sixth to 20th minute, the rate is $0.52/minute.

Beyond an hour, the per-minute rate drops to around $0.44/minute.

Each rental includes the first 50km of driving; excess distance is charged at $0.20/km.

Fuel and electricity costs are included so you do not need to refuel before returning the car. ERP and parking charges are not included.

No membership fee, no deposit. Sign up via Singpass.

Minimum age: 18 years old with a valid Singapore driving licence.

Website: https://www.flexar.com.sg/

Tribecar

One of Singapore’s longest-running carsharing platforms, Tribecar operates a fleet of over 1,500 vehicles including sedans, SUVs, MPVs, motorcycles, lorries, and vans.

It absorbed rival Car Club (Singapore’s original carsharing company, established in 1997) and WhizzCar in 2022, giving it one of the most varied fleets available.

A notable feature is the P-Plate Fleet of over 100 vehicles accessible to newly-licensed drivers, which most other platforms do not offer.

Tribecar vehicles are equipped with Z10 insurance, meaning they can legally be used for private hire (Grab or Tada), useful if you are looking to drive for a platform without owning your own car.

It operates on a point A-to-A model.

Unlike GetGo, Tribecar requires drivers to refuel the car before returning it if the tank drops below a quarter full.

A $100 security deposit is required for Singapore citizens ($400 for foreigners), refunded upon account termination.

Pricing: Rates start from $0.55/hour for basic vehicles, making it the lowest headline rate in the market.

Actual pricing varies by vehicle class and time of day (off-peak, normal, peak). A mileage charge applies for Car Club vehicles ($0.29–$0.49/km) but not standard Tribecar bookings.

A subscription plan is available at $99/month (promotional) or $139/month, giving up to two free hours of driving per weekday.

Minimum age: 18 years old with a valid Singapore driving licence; certain vehicles require more experience.

Website: www.tribecar.com

Carpooling services in Singapore

Carpooling in Singapore is legal but regulated.

Under LTA rules, drivers may complete a maximum of two carpool trips per day, fares must not exceed the cost of the journey (petrol, ERP, and parking), and rides must be pre-arranged through a licensed platform.

Carpooling is not a profit-making activity for drivers.

GrabHitch

GrabHitch is Singapore’s most widely used social carpooling service, operated by Grab.

It connects everyday commuters who are already driving a particular route with passengers heading in the same direction.

It is a social, non-commercial service. Drivers use it to offset fuel costs, not to generate income.

Fares are fixed by distance and are unaffected by time of day or demand, a meaningful advantage over standard ride-hailing services that apply surge pricing during peak hours.

GrabHitch typically costs 20–40 per cent less than standard Grab rides.

Rides can be scheduled up to seven days in advance at no additional charge, which makes it practical for regular commuters.

Pricing: Fixed, distance-based fares calculated in-app at the time of booking. Fares are set by Grab and reflect cost-recovery pricing under LTA regulations. Personal Accident Insurance (PAI) coverage is included for riders.

Scheduling note: Because drivers are not professional hire operators, matching is not always guaranteed. Scheduling at least two hours in advance significantly improves match rates.

Minimum age (drivers): 18 years old with a valid driving licence and at least 1 year of experience; private car required.

Website: www.grab.com/sg/hitchpax

Ryde (RydePool)

Ryde is Singapore’s original carpooling platform, founded in 2014, predating GrabHitch by more than a year. It has since expanded into a full mobility app covering carpooling, private hire, taxis, and delivery.

Its carpooling arm, RydePool, operates on the same regulatory framework as GrabHitch: cost-recovery fares, two-trip-per-day limit, and pre-arranged bookings only.

What sets Ryde apart commercially is its zero per cent driver commission model, the platform does not take a cut from driver earnings, which the company positions as translating to fairer fares for riders.

Ryde charges riders a tiered platform fee of $1.25 (for fares S$18 and below) or $1.47 (for fares above $18), added to the base fare.

Beyond RydePool, the app also offers RydeFlash (on-demand seat booking), RydeX (standard private hire), RydeXL (six-seater), RydeLuxe premium), RydeTaxi, and RydePet (pet-friendly, up to two medium-sized or one large pet).

Pricing: RydePool fares use dynamic pricing that varies with demand, but are consistently lower than standard ride-hailing fares. A platform fee of $1.25–$1.47 applies per ride.

Minimum age (drivers): Must hold a valid driving licence and private car; two-trip-per-day carpool limit applies.

Website: www.rydesharing.com

Which service is right for you?

For occasional short trips and errands: GetGo is the most practical choice for most Singaporeans. It has the widest network, transparent pricing, and no membership required.

Flexar is worth trying if you live in one of its current coverage zones and want the flexibility of a one-way trip.

For longer drives or specific vehicle needs: Tribecar’s broader vehicle range (MPVs, vans, lorries, motorcycles) and P-Plate Fleet make it the better fit for moves, road trips, or new drivers.

Its hourly rates are also the lowest in the market for basic vehicles.

For your daily commute: GrabHitch is the most frictionless option for regular commuters.

Fixed fares, advance scheduling, and PAI coverage make it the most reliable carpooling product. RydePool is a strong alternative especially for drivers who prefer the Ryde ecosystem.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.