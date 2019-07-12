Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

WHAT ARE DIGITAL DOOR LOCKS?

If you've ever been locked out of home because you forgot your keys, you'll appreciate the convenience of keyless locks. Digital door locks are powered by batteries and are popular alternatives to the usual key and lock combination.

They are one of the best security systems for modern homes and offices and can be acquired for all budgets ranging from $200 to $1,000.

TYPES OF DIGITAL DOOR LOCKS

When choosing a digital lock for your home, consider the application method that best suits your family.

There are a few main types of digital locks, with some offering a combination of ways you can unlock them.

PASSWORD DIGITAL DOOR LOCK

Password digital locks are one of the most common types in Singapore due to its simplicity and affordability. Simply set a password to be used to enter your home or office.

PROS

✓ Don't need to carry key/card

CONS

☓ Need to remember password

BIOMETRIC DIGITAL DOOR LOCK

Because of the added security it offers, biometric digital door locks are quickly gaining popularity. To set it up, you'll need to register your fingerprint so that it can recognise you.

This is more secure than a password as it can't be copied or shared.

PROS

✓ Don't need to carry key/card

✓ Password can't be shared

CONS

☓ Fingerprints need to be registered beforehand