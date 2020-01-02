A guide to common food allergies in kids

As a parent, it is imperative to be watchful of your child's health. Your child may develop food allergies unknown to you. It is important to educate yourself about common food allergies in kids, as allergies at times can be life-threatening.

WHAT IS A FOOD ALLERGY?

When the body reacts abnormally to certain types of food, the condition is known as having a food allergy. Food allergy is different from food intolerance. In the latter, some of the symptoms of food allergy may be present, but the immune system remains unaffected.

COMMON FOOD ALLERGIES IN KIDS: SYMPTOMS AND CAUSES

Each child may experience and display different symptoms of food allergy. The symptoms can start from minutes to hours after ingesting the food. Some of the symptoms can involve:

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Cramps

Hives

Swelling

Eczema

Itching or swelling of lips

Itching or tightness in the throat

Difficulty breathing

Wheezing

Low blood pressure

Food allergies are caused when a sensitive child has been exposed to the particular food item at least once before the allergy episode, or even could have been exposed through breast milk.

The allergic symptoms take place the second time after the child eats/drinks, when Immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies react with food to release histamines that lead to breathing trouble, diarrhoea, itching sensation in the mouth, hives, asthma and stomachache.

Food allergies usually affect children less than five years old. Research conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease has proved that the amount of food consumed is immaterial: even 1/44,000 of a peanut kernel can lead to severe allergic reactions in highly sensitive folks.

Many children do get over their food allergies, but allergy to certain items like fish, peanuts, shellfish and tree nuts may last for a lifetime.

Moreover, some food allergy symptoms may bear a close resemblance to other kinds of medical problems. It is better to consult a paediatrician for an accurate diagnosis.

COMMON FOOD ALLERGIES IN KIDS: TREATMENTS

Prevention of food allergies is not possible. Based on the paediatrician's advice, foods that are responsible for the symptoms should be avoided at all costs.

Even other foods that fall into the same food categories should be avoided. You must also be careful while breastfeeding your child and not consume foods to which your child is allergic, otherwise even a tiny amount of food allergen may be transmitted through your breast milk and cause a reaction in your child.