A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL

Klang, also called Kelang, is the former capital of Selangor with a long history in trade and the confluence of cultures, resulting in a vibrant mix of Malaysia's three major ethnic groups - the Malay, Chinese, and Indians.

Located a mere 45-minutes from the heart of Kuala Lumpur, the royal town has a reputation for quality food in the Klang Valley region, and it's especially known for its great number of seafood specialist restaurants and its Chinese fare (Bak Kut Teh in particular).

All these, coupled with a unique old-world charm, makes Klang a great daytime escapade from the hustle and bustle of Malaysia's largest city.

EAT

CHONG KOK KOPITIAM

Start your day right at this Klang institution, an old-fashioned Hainanese coffee shop where aromatic Malaysian-style coffee - the beans are roasted with butter for a creamy finish - and traditional toast make for a simple yet enjoyable breakfast.

If you're after something a heartier, there's also another Malaysian classic - Nasi Lemak. Chong Kok is open from 7am to 5pm daily.

Chong Kok Kopitiam is located at 5 Jalan Stesen, Kawasan 1, 41000 Klang, Selangor, Malaysia. Open Mon-Sat 6.30am - 5pm, Sun 6.30am - 1pm.

TELUK PULAI BAK KUT TEH

If there's one dish that puts Klang on the map, it's Bak Kut Teh. Literally "meat bone tea" in Hokkien, Teluk Pulai Bah Kut Teh is one of the top spots in town to indulge in this rich and hearty pork rib broth.

This popular restaurant has been operating for more than three decades, drawing massive crowds of locals and out-of-towners on the weekends.

While the flavourful and masterfully balanced classic paired with rice more than satisfies, the restaurant also offers a dry version that features a bolder taste with a mild bird's eye chilli kick.

Teluk Pulai Bak Kut Teh is located at Kaw 16, 32, Jalan Batai Laut 5, Taman Intan, 41300 Klang, Selangor, Malaysia. Open daily 7am - 3.30pm.

REGENT PANDAN LAYER CAKE SHOP

In business since 1977, this cake shop's claim to fame is its five-layered pandan cake.

Made by hand using freshly squeezed pandan juice, mung bean flour and coconut milk, Regent's signature delicacy is soft in texture with a refreshing taste.

Despite its appearance, it is actually light in flavour and sweetness, making it a perfect accompaniment to a cup of strong tea in the afternoon. Other flavours like corn and yam are also available.

Regent Pandan Layer Cake Shop is located at 70, Jalan Raya Timur, Kawasan 1, 41000 Klang, Selangor, Malaysia. Open Mon-Sat 9.30am - 7pm, Sun 9.30am - 5pm.

BOON TAT SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

When it comes to seafood restaurants, nothing quite satisfies like Boon Tat Seafood in Pandamaran, Klang. Situated in a converted house, the establishment has been dishing out crowd pleasers such as chilli crabs, deep-fried squid, and steamed clams since 1974.

Boon Tat's signature steamed fish bee hoon, featuring a generous amount of delicately steamed fish and thin rice noodles swimming in a tart broth, is a must-try.

Boon Tat Seafood Restaurant is located at 943, Jalan Letchumanan, Pandamaran, 42000 Pelabuhan Klang, Selangor, Malaysia. Open daily 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 9pm.

SEE

LAMAN SENI 7

A Shah Alam city council project, Laman Seni 7 is a specially designated creative zone where art helps to redefine the community's perception on the back lanes of the city.

Fine art and architecture students unite to create works that highlight social issues using colour, imagination, and everyday objects across four categories: 3D installations, 3D paintings, on-site paintings, and street furniture.

Laman Seni 7 is located at Jalan Plumbum R7/R, Seksyen 7, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia.

KUAN YIN TEMPLE

One of the oldest temples in Selangor and Malaysia, this heritage place of worship is built in 1892 and is dedicated to the Goddess of Mercy.

Also listed as a state heritage site, restoration and preservation efforts ensure that Kuan Yin Temple's beauty endures the test of time. Here, take your time to appreciate the many artisanal ornate carvings and paintings.

Kuan Yin Temple is located at 30, Jalan Raya Barat, Selangor Darul Ehsan, 41000 Klang, Selangor, Malaysia.

THE SULTAN ABDUL AZIZ ROYAL GALLERY

Housed in a classic colonial building constructed in 1909, the Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery takes visitors down Selangor's memory lane, showcasing the history of the Selangor Sultanate that began in 1766.

The building itself also bears a colourful heritage, once occupied by the British as an administrative office, by the Japanese during World War II, and local authorities until its rebirth as a royal gallery.

Visitors can also bear witness to the life of the late Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, from his early years as crown prince to his time as the Eleventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong through the display of photographs, artefacts, replicas of the royal family's crown jewels and more on site.

The Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery is located at 3 Jalan Stesen, Kawasan 1, 41000 Klang, Selangor, Malaysia. Open Tue-Sun 10am - 5pm. Closed Mon.

SHOP

SETIA ALAM PASAR MALAM

Do as the locals do and pay a visit to a pasar malam (night market) in search of supper, trinkets, and oddities. Setia Alam's pasar malam made it into the Malaysian Book of Records as the longest pasar malam at 2.4km, and is only open on Saturday evenings from 6pm to 11pm. Expect to find clothing, accessory, and souvenir vendors peddling their wares alongside fresh fruits, Japanese-style snacks, local street food, and plenty more. Take note that bargaining is encouraged.

Setia Alam Pasar Malam can be found at Jalan Setia Prima A U13/A, Setia Alam, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia.

STAY

PREMIÈRE HOTEL BUKIT TINGGI

If you're a foodie and are planning to eat your way through the municipality, consider staying overnight in Klang.

While the township of Bukit Tinggi is relatively new compared to Klang's centuries-long history, it's where Première Hotel offers 250 comfortably furnished rooms and suites across six configurations. T

he hotel is only a 15-minute drive to the heart of Klang, and it has all the typical features and facilities you would expect from a modern lodging: a gym, pool, spa, and an assortment of restaurants.

Première Hotel Bukit Tinggi is located at Jalan Langat, Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, 41200 Klang, Selangor, Malaysia.

This article was first published in City Nomads.