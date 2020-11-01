A guide to Kuala Lumpur's favourite local and street food finds

If you love to eat, there are few cities in the world with as diverse a food culture as Kuala Lumpur.

Hosted by the good people at GO Noodle House, we made our way to Malaysia's dynamic capital for a food trip to discover a melting pot of Malay, Chinese, and Indian fare across small family- or independently-run businesses and on the streets.

Walking in this city can be difficult, so get your transport sorted and join us as we explore some of the best eats around Kuala Lumpur.

CLAYPOT CHICKEN RICE @BRICKFIELDS

Think of Brickfields and any number of Indian-run eateries come to mind.

After all, the neighbourhood is known as Kuala Lumpur's Little India, and it is this roadside cart, owned by a seemingly fireproof Chinese man, that stands out.

Specialising in claypot chicken rice, you'll find plenty of spectacle as sparks fly off charcoal stoves and smoking pots release aromatic fumes.

Cooked to order, the claypots here are loaded with salted fish, lap cheong (Chinese sausage), and chicken that's been marinated in soy sauce and rice wine.

Do yourself a favour a scrape up the rice crust at the bottom of the pot!

Claypot Chicken Rice is located outside Double M Hotel, along Jalan Tun Sambanthan 4, Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Open Thu-Mon 5pm - 10pm.

ASSAM LAKSA PETALING STREET

There's no shortage of curry noodles along the popular Madras Lane in Chinatown, but it's this stall in the adjacent lane you want to pay attention to.

Run by a motherly auntie for over 50 years, she whips up an extraordinary bowl of aromatic Curry Laksa (from RM6.50 (S$2.14)) brimming with char siew, pig skin, and fish cake.

Her Assam Laksa is just as beautiful with a tangy tamarind lemongrass broth and chewy rice noodles, topped with morsels of mackerel.

Assam Laksa Petaling Street is located at 63 Jalan Petaling, City Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Open Mon-Sat 4pm - 9.30pm.

Closed Sun.

FUNG WONG BISCUIT

Fung Wong is a multi-generational Cantonese pastry shop that's been established since more than a century ago, and is best known for their Wedding Cakes stuffed with red bean, lotus paste, and nuts.