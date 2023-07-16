Guide to National Day (2023): Best spots to watch fireworks, heartland celebrations and more

Besides Taylor Swift and Coldplay concert tickets, another event that's equally painful to get tickets for is the National Day Parade. Balloting is completely random and earlier this year, people were even sharing on social media how ridiculous their queue numbers were.

But fear not, even if you haven't gotten tickets, there are still places to go and activities to participate in as the nation celebrates its 58th birthday, including the yearly fireworks extravaganza.

What's different about this year's celebrations though is that the National Day Parade (NDP) will be held at the Padang. It was last held there in 2019.

Feeling patriotic? Hit play on this year's NDP theme song and read our guide to how you can join in the festivities.

Main event: the National Day Parade (NDP) 2023

Titled "Building Our Shared Future As One", this year's National Day Parade promises to once again be a display of military might and entertainment with performances and short films.

A new segment added to the Parade this year is an enhanced aerial display to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF). Some of the Air Force's newest fighter aerial vehicles will put on a show to wow the crowd and the Red Lions will also be doing their free fall segment from the sky during the pre-parade segment.

New to the Parade this year also are six larger-than-life floats of an everyday object that symbolise Total Defence. Two new vehicles making their debut also are the Tactical Strike Vehicle, jointly developed by the police and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency, and the SCDF's sixth-generation Light Fire Attack Vehicle complete with a fire-fighting robot.

Apart from the main event, there will also be the National Education and preview days on July 15, 22, 29, 2023, making these dates ideal to catch fireworks.

Best heartland activities for National Day 2023

If you don't have tickets, there are still other opportunities to take part in the festivities. Head to the heartlands the weekend before Aug 9, 2023 for a range of activities or catch the fireworks in five locations on the main day itself if you don't want to battle with the crowds in the civic district.

Activity Where When Catch fireworks at 5 heartland locations Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh and Woodlands stadiums, and Our Tampines Hub 9 Aug 2023, from 8pm GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festival (Expect sports activities, carnivals and live performances) Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh and Woodlands stadiums, and Our Tampines Hub 5 and 6 Aug 2023 6 Aug 2023, only for Our Tampines Hub

*Check the official NDP website closer to the date for more details on what’s happening in the heartlands.

Best hotels to watch NDP 2023 fireworks

This year’s National Day falls on a Wednesday which is no fun, but if you don’t need to go to the office, here’s your chance for a staycation in one of the nearby hotels and get a stellar view of the fireworks.

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

This renowned luxury hotel needs no introduction. Known for its opulent amenities and breathtaking views of the city skyline including unobstructed views of the Marina Bay waterfront, booking a room at the Ritz facing the waterfront will give you a bird’s eye view of the fireworks.

The hotel has no specific NDP promos but there are still various room offers on its website. Reserving the Club Escape package puts you in its spacious Club rooms or suites and gives access to The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge where you get personalised check-in and check-out service, a dedicated Club Concierge, and even complimentary limousine drop-off service.

Prices for a Guest Room start from $650++ from Aug 6, 2023.

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore is located at Marina Bay, at 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799. Check out its website here.

​​Peninsula Excelsior Hotel

The understated hotel beside Funan in the heart of the Civic District guarantees a view of the Padang and fireworks. What’s more, its close proximity to major attractions like the National Gallery, Boat Quay and City Hall means you’re in the perfect location for lots of food and entertainment.

The hotel has an NDP promo for the July 29 preview, as well as the actual day on Aug 9, 2023. Booking on these dates includes a surcharge of $80++. Those who book a Premier Club room or an Executive Suite get access to the club.

Prices for a Premier Room start from $480++ on July 29, and $253++ for a Deluxe Room on Aug 9, 2023.

The ​​Peninsula Excelsior Hotel is located at 5 Coleman St, Singapore 179805. Check out its website here.

Parkroyal COLLECTION Marina Bay

The upmarket hotel has a Skyline National Day Celebration package that offers an unobstructed view of the fireworks from its spacious Signature Marina Bay Room, which comes with its own balcony. There are also specially curated National Day amenities, which are not specified on its website, but are exclusive to this occasion. Valid for stays from Aug 5-10, 2023.

Prices for an Urban Deluxe Room on Aug 5, 2023 start from $408++.

The Parkroyal COLLECTION Marina Bay is located at Marina Square, 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594. Check out its website here.

Marina Bay Sands

The iconic hotel that has changed Singapore's skyline is an ideal spot for fireworks watching coupled with a staycation. While there's no National Day promotion at the time of writing, there are a couple of room packages.

The High Life package (stay from now till Dec 23, 2023) gives you VIP check-in at the Sands Lounge, breakfast at either The Club at Renku, RISE Restaurant and Spago Bar & Lounge, as well as high tea and evening cocktails at The Club at Renku and RISE Restaurant.

There's also The Family Escapade package (stay from now till Dec 31, 2023), an all-inclusive getaway that promises comfort and entertainment for the whole family. Parents will be glad to know that hot meals will be served up to your Sands Family Suite, which comes furnished with a kid's room, kitchenette, and washer. The package also includes an adventure pack with an activity book for the kids as they explore MBS and access to all exhibitions at the ArtScience Museum.

Prices for The High Life package start from $2,600++ per night on Aug 6, 2023 Prices for The Family Escapade package start from $2,300++ per night on Aug 7, 2023.

The Marina Bay Sands Hotel is located at 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956. Check out its website here.

Pan Pacific Singapore

R​enowned for its luxurious accommodations, impeccable service, and stunning city and harbour views, the iconic Pan Pacific is offering a National Day Fireworks Package 2023 where you can choose from several tiers of rooms from the Executive Marina Bay Room to Panoramic Suite.

Bookings come with free breakfast for two adults, parking, and access to the gym and pool.

Valid for booking from now until Aug 9, 2023.

Prices start from $416++ per night for a Deluxe Room on Aug 6, 2023.

The Pan Pacific Singapore is located at 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595. Check out its website here.

JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

A blend of modern design and sophistication, JW Marriott offers guests a perfect balance of style, comfort, and convenience with its location in Beach Road. While the hotel has no specific National Day promotion at the time of writing, there are still several offer packages.

The Book a Boost offer instantly upgrades you to a Deluxe Suite from a Club Deluxe Room. You also get Executive Lounge access with breakfast, afternoon tea and evening Cocktails.

Families can opt for the Fun For The Whole Family package which runs from now till Dec 31, 2023. It includes a JW Marriott camper van, buffet breakfast for two adults and one child, and Signature Family by JW kids amenities.

Pries start from $399++ per night for a studio on Aug 6, 2023.

The JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach is located at 30 Beach Road, Singapore 189763. Check out its website here.

Best bars/restaurants to watch NDP 2023 fireworks

For those who don't want to stay overnight, there are plenty of places in the city to kick back and relax with some food and drink while enjoying the light show.

LeVeL33

The 33rd-floor bar and restaurant in Marina Bay Financial Tower boasts an unobstructed view of the waterfront. Indulge in some freshly poured craft beers from tap, including an exclusive seasonal American pale ale, while you tuck into its 'ContemBrewery' cuisine specially conceptualised by its executive chef, where the menu has been integrated with beer brewing elements.

For bookings on Aug 9, 2023, guests will attend a standing cocktail event with free-flow food and drinks priced at $268++ per person from 5pm - 9pm. Look forward to canapes and drinks including house-brewed beers, house-pour wines, prosecco, and Singapore Sling.

LeVeL33 is located at 8 Marina Blvd, #33 – 01 Tower 1, Singapore 018981. Make a reservation here.

1-Arden Rooftop Bar

Located on top of the bougie CapitaSpring building, 1-Arden is a trendy and vibrant rooftop destination offering stunning views of the iconic Marina Bay skyline. At 51 floors above ground, the bar makes for an ideal place for fireworks watching.

1-Arden Rooftop Bar is located at 88 Market St, CapitaSpring, Singapore 048948. Make a reservation here.

Lantern

For a bougie night out, head to Lantern, the stylish rooftop bar in The Fullerton Bay Hotel offers a stellar view of the Marina Bay waterfront.

On NDP preview days (July 15, 22, 29, 2023), there's a National Day table package (from $688 for up to four persons). The package includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, one bottle of premium spirit, and one National Day Sharing Platter (worth S$180*). On top of that, there's a cover charge of $58 per person for city guests, which includes a glass of champagne, wine or house-pour spirits.

On National Day itself, Lantern offers a table package ($1,200 for up to six persons), which includes three bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne, one bottle of house spirit, and one National Day Sharing Platter (worth S$180*). The cover charge on this day is $118 and includes two glasses of champagne, wine or house-pour spirits.

Reservations on these days from 5-9pm will be standing while regular table reservations are available from 9pm.

Lantern is located at 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326. Make a reservation here.

One Fullerton

The office and commercial building along the riverfront is home to various restaurants from which you can also catch the fireworks.

Head to the level 2 restaurants which include the ever-popular PS Cafe, Riviera Forlino, Saint Pierre, and Shoukouwa.

Of these restaurants, Riviera Forlino has special local dishes on Aug 9, 2023 such as Sotong Hitam, Pork Char Siu, and Gula Melaka Pandan Dessert.

For the more budget conscious, there's MOS Burger and Starbucks on level 1.

You may also wish to check out the popular Overeasy, known for its burgers and shakes in a classic American diner style. Bookings during NDP Preview days require a minimum spend of $120nett/person.

One Fullerton is located at 1 Fullerton Rd, Singapore 049213. Check out its website here.

Cé La Vi

Located 57 floors high, the Marina Bay Sands SkyBar and club lounge is a no-brainer for where to catch the fireworks. What’s cool is that you can also bring your kids along for the celebrations! Starting from 5pm on Aug 9, 2023, the bar will be offering nostalgic games and face painting for kids, along with a selection of Singapore-style BBQ and bites.

Cé La Vi is located at 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3, 018971. Make a reservation here.

Other fun free National Day 2023-related things to do

National Day Concert

Date: Aug 5, 2023, 7.30pm – 9pm

Head to The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay for free performances by local stars such as Kit Chan, Mavis Hee, Suthasini Rajendran, Joanna Dong and more. There's also a carnival and free food!

Collect NDP eCoupons

If you haven’t already, collect your NDP eCoupons to get over 100 deals on food, beauty and wellness services, home appliances and other products from a wide range of merchants. Each page of an eCoupon will show you the exact discount you’ll get and how to redeem the coupon.

Spot the RSAF fly past

Starting from 5.40pm on Aug 9, 2023, the RSAF will be flying 2 routes that cover almost the whole island with the State Flag. Check out the routes.

Do some good with #GiveAsOneSG Campaign

There's no right or wrong time to do some good for others. The #GiveAsOneSG Campaign aims to promote volunteerism among Singaporeans.

Find a range of volunteering opportunities through the SG Cares app whether it's delivering food packages to the needy or interacting with the elderly or children. Or connect with your neighbours through the GoodHood.SG app where you can give away pre-loved items in good condition, respond to requests for help around your area or even join events with neighbours and make new friends.

If you're well enough, you can also donate blood to those in need at any of the community blood drives happening in various locations this July.

Participate in #UniteAsOneSG Campaign activities

The organising committee behind the NDP has come up with a bunch of physical and digital activities under the #UniteAsOneSG banner for everyone to enjoy.

ActiveSG members who have the app can turn on the GameOn Nila! (GON) gamification function in the app to participate in activities and challenges to gain points for prizes.

There’s also the NDP Digital Play App which lets users experience the NDP in a whole new realm through videos and augmented reality.

Those with the Roblox app can enter a digital version of Singapore on the platform and take part in digital activities such as skydiving with the Red Lions, driving military platforms or educational quests about Total Defence.

Active social media users can take the chance to use the hashtag #PledgeSG and post about their pledge for a cause to raise awareness or get inspired by others’ posts.

Other tips to enjoy NDP 2023

For an enjoyable NDP, take note of the road closures and public transport disruptions on affected days (July 15, 22, 28 and Aug 9, 2023) so you don’t find yourself caught out.

SBS Transit and SMRT have also posted details about affected bus services on the July 15 preview day.

You can also watch the NDP fireworks for free by going early to these spots: Helix Bridge, Gardens by the Bay, Merlion Park, Tanjong Rhu Promenade, National Stadium, Marina Square rooftop garden, Esplanade rooftop and more!

Want to stay at home and avoid the crowds? You’ll still be able to catch the Parade on TV or NDPeeps’ Facebook page.

