Guide to National Day in Singapore 2024: Best spots to watch fireworks, heartland celebrations and more

Besides coveted concert tickets, another event that's equally painful to get tickets for is the National Day Parade. Balloting is completely random and earlier this year, people were even sharing on social media how ridiculous their queue numbers were.

But fear not, even if you haven't gotten tickets, there are still places to go and activities to participate in as the nation celebrates its 59th birthday, including the yearly fireworks extravaganza.

Feeling patriotic? Hit play on this year's NDP theme song and read our guide to how you can join in the festivities.

Main event: the National Day Parade (NDP) 2024

Themed "Together, As One United People", this year's National Day Parade promises to once again be a display of military might and entertainment with performances and short films.

There are three main components to the event. The year's Parade and Ceremony (P&C) segment is titled "United We Stand" and will feature over 2,100 participants.

If you've always wanted a closer look at the marching contingents, this year is a great year to be in the stands. Audiences at NDP 2024 can look forward to the first Onward March at the Padang, where the marching contingents will march onto the spectator stands. A truly 360-degree P&C experience!

The inaugural Dynamic Defence Display at the Padang will celebrate 40 years of Total Defence with the theme "Together, We Keep Singapore Strong". Across four parts featuring 40 assets and over 400 participants, the segment will simulate threats from the air, land, sea, digital and civil domains.

You can expect personnel from the Singapore Army, Republic of Singapore Navy, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Digital and Intelligence Service, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force to make their appearances here.

But this year, for the first time, we'll also see national water agency PUB and the Singapore Red Cross joining in.

Finally, the Show segment will feature mass music and dance performances as well as emotional filmlets to tell Singapore's story of 59 years of independence. It's a massive affair, featuring 12 artistes and over 3,000 performers. This segment is also when you'll get to hear popular local artist Benjamin Kheng perform this year's theme song, Not Alone.

Aside from the veteran performers, several groups and singers will also make their NDP debut this year: the Singapore Gymnastics National Training Centre, Swift Skating Academy, Voices of Singapore, and singers Amni Musfirah, Shazza, Weish and cellist Olivia Chuang.

Apart from the main event at the Padang, this year's NDP celebration will also extend to the Promontory @ Marina Bay.

Best heartland activities for National Day 2024

If you don't have tickets, there are still other opportunities to take part in the festivities.

Head to the heartlands on Aug 10 2024 for a range of activities across five locations. You can also catch fireworks at these locations if you don't want to battle with the crowds in the civic district on National Day itself.

The heartland celebrations on Aug 10 2024 include stage performances, military asset displays, carnival activities, and fireworks, so you won't feel like you missed out on being at the Padang on Aug 9. There will even be NDP Packs available!

You can collect tickets at your nearest Community Club/Centre, with a maximum of two tickets per person. It's on a first-come, first-served basis, so don't wait!

Check the official NDP website for more details on what's happening in the heartlands.

Best hotels to watch NDP 2024 fireworks

This year's National Day falls on a Friday, which means we get to enjoy a long weekend. In fact, this is the perfect opportunity to book a staycation in one of the nearby hotels and get a stellar view of the fireworks.

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

This renowned luxury hotel needs no introduction. Known for its opulent amenities and breathtaking views of the city skyline including unobstructed views of the Marina Bay waterfront, booking a room at the Ritz facing the waterfront will give you a bird's eye view of the fireworks.

The hotel has no specific NDP promos but there are still various room offers on its website. Reserving the Suite Escape package puts you in your choice of suite-Deluxe Suite, Premier Suite, Club Deluxe Suite, Club Premier Suite or a One Bedroom Suite-at a 33 per cent privilege discount with the promo code 4AV.

This applies to a minimum stay of three nights, which is perfect if you're booking from Aug 9 2024 (Friday) and checking out on Aug 12 2024 (Mon).

Prices for a Guest Room start from $675++ per night from Aug 9-11 2024.

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore is located at Marina Bay, at 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799. Check out its website here.

​​Peninsula Excelsior Hotel

The understated hotel beside Funan in the heart of the Civic District guarantees a view of the Padang and fireworks. What's more, its close proximity to major attractions like the National Gallery, Boat Quay and City Hall means you're in the perfect location for lots of food and entertainment.

The ​​Peninsula Excelsior Hotel is located at 5 Coleman St, Singapore 179805. Check out its website here.

Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay

The upmarket hotel has a Skyline National Day Celebration package that offers an unobstructed view of the fireworks from its spacious Signature Marina Bay Room, which comes with its own balcony.

There are also specially curated National Day amenities, including one bottle of red wine, 12 pieces of National Day themed pralines and an aromatic room spray. Valid for stays from now till Aug 9 2024.

Prices for an Urban Deluxe Room from Aug 9-11 2024 start from $617++ per night.

The Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay is located at Marina Square, 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594. Check out its website here.

Marina Bay Sands

The iconic hotel that has changed Singapore's skyline is an ideal spot for fireworks watching coupled with a staycation. The world-famous Marina Bay Sands Infinity Pool is only available for hotel guests, so why not take the opportunity this year book a stay and take a dip?

There's no National Day promotion at the time of writing, and the other room packages I checked out aren't applicable on National Day 2024. There are still rooms available, but they don't come cheap.

Prices for a Deluxe Room from Aug 8-11 2024 start from $1,347++ per night.

The Marina Bay Sands Hotel is located at 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956. Check out its website here.

Pan Pacific Singapore

R​enowned for its luxurious accommodations, impeccable service, and stunning city and harbour views, the iconic Pan Pacific is offering a Fireworks by the Bay 2024 package where you can choose from several tiers of rooms from the Executive Marina Bay Room to Panoramic Suite. Bookings also come with free breakfast for two adults, parking, and access to the gym and pool.

Prices start from $1,088.50++ per night for a Pacific Club Room from Aug 9-11 2024.

The Pan Pacific Singapore is located at 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595. Check out its website here.

JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

A blend of modern design and sophistication, JW Marriott offers guests a perfect balance of style, comfort, and convenience with its location in Beach Road. While the hotel has no specific National Day promotion at the time of writing, there are still several offer packages.

The Ultimate Suite Dream offer gives you exclusive access to their Executive Lounge, where you can delight in Afternoon Tea and Evening Cocktails. You'll also receive hotel credits of $100 that you can use at their hotel outlets.

Pries start from $744++ per night for a Club Deluxe room with Executive Lounge access from Aug 9-11 2024.

The JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach is located at 30 Beach Road, Singapore 189763. Check out its website here.

Best bars/restaurants to watch NDP 2024 fireworks

For those who don't want to stay overnight, there are plenty of places in the city to kick back and relax with some food and drink while enjoying the light show.

LeVeL33

The 33rd-floor bar and restaurant in Marina Bay Financial Tower boasts an unobstructed view of the waterfront. Indulge in some freshly poured craft beers from tap, including an exclusive seasonal American pale ale, while you tuck into its 'ContemBrewery' cuisine specially conceptualised by its executive chef, where the menu has been integrated with beer brewing elements.

For bookings on Aug 9 2024, guests will attend a standing cocktail event with free-flow food and drinks priced at $268++ per person from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Look forward to canapes and drinks including house-brewed beers, house-pour wines, prosecco, and Singapore Sling.

LeVeL33 is located at 8 Marina Blvd, #33 - 01 Tower 1, Singapore 018981. Make a reservation here.

1-Arden Rooftop Bar

Located on top of the bougie CapitaSpring building, 1-Arden is a trendy and vibrant rooftop destination offering stunning views of the iconic Marina Bay skyline. At 51 floors above ground, the bar makes for an ideal place for fireworks watching.

Rooftop admission is priced at $30 nett per pax from 5.30 p.m. onwards on Aug 9 2024. It comes with one complimentary drink-choose from a soft drink, juice, half pint heineken, housepour spirit and housepour wine.

1-Arden Rooftop Bar is located at 88 Market St, CapitaSpring, Singapore 048948. Make a reservation here.

Lantern

For a bougie night out, head to Lantern, the stylish rooftop bar on the 6th floor of The Fullerton Bay Hotel offers a stellar view of the Marina Bay waterfront.

On the NDP preview on Aug 3 2024, there's a National Day table package (from $599++ for up to four persons). The package includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, one bottle of wine, and a snack platter. Rooftop entry costs $59++ per pax and comes with one alcoholic beverage.

On National Day itself, Lantern offers a table package ($1,288++ for up to six persons), which includes three bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne, one bottle of house spirit, and a snack platter. The cover charge on this day is $118++ and also includes two alcoholic beverages.⁣

Lantern is located at 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326. Make a reservation here.

One Fullerton

The office and commercial building along the riverfront is home to various restaurants from which you can also catch the fireworks.

Head to the level 2 restaurants which include the ever-popular PS Cafe, Riviera Forlino, Saint Pierre, and Shoukouwa.

Of these restaurants, Riviera Forlino has special fusion dishes with local flavours on Aug 9 2024 such as wild-caught Brittany Turbot with laksa.

For the more budget conscious, there's MOS Burger and Starbucks on level 1.

You may also wish to check out the popular Overeasy, known for its burgers and shakes in a classic American diner style.

One Fullerton is located at 1 Fullerton Rd, Singapore 049213. Check out its website here.

Ce La Vi

Located 57 floors high, the Marina Bay Sands SkyBar and club lounge is a no-brainer for where to catch the fireworks. What's cool is that you can also bring your kids along for the celebrations as the event is family-friendly (until 10 p.m., that is).

For $58++, you'll have access to a feast throughout the day and get to enjoy unobstructed views of the fireworks and aerial performances once the sun sets.

Ce La Vi is located at 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3, 018971. Make a reservation here.

Other fun free National Day 2024-related things to do

Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2024

Date: Aug 4 2024, 7.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (doors open at 4.30 p.m.)

Head to The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay for a free National Day concert during which you'll catch the first official liv' performance of the NDP 2024 theme song, Not Alone by Benjamin Kheng. You can also catch performances by local stars such as Olivia Ong, Jack & Rai, Taufik Batisah, Sezairi, Shabir and Yung Raja, and more. There's also a carnival and go-kart races!

Collect NDP eCoupons

If you haven't already, collect your NDP eCoupons to get a plethora of deals on food, beauty and wellness services, home appliances and other products from a wide range of merchants. Each page of an eCoupon will show you the exact discount you'll get and how to redeem the coupon.

Spot the RSAF flypast

Starting from from 5.45 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on Aug 9 2024, the RSAF will be flying two flypast routes that cover almost the whole island with the State Flag. It'll be carried by two CH-47SD/F heavy lift helicopters, each escorted by two AH-64D Apache attack helicopters. There'll also be six F-16s that will do a flypast from around 6 p.m. to 6.30 p.m..

Do some good with #GiveAsOneSG Campaign

There's no right or wrong time to do some good for others. The #GiveAsOneSG Campaign aims to promote volunteerism among Singaporeans.

Find a range of volunteering opportunities through the SG Cares app whether it's delivering food packages to the needy or interacting with the elderly or children.

Or connect with your neighbours through the GoodHood.SG app where you can give away pre-loved items in good condition, respond to requests for help around your area or even join events with neighbours and make new friends.

If you're well enough, you can also donate blood to those in need at any of the community blood drives happening in various locations this July.

Other tips to enjoy NDP 2024

For an enjoyable NDP, take note of the road closures and public transport disruptions on affected days so you don't find yourself caught out.

SBS Transit and SMRT have also posted details about affected bus services on the July 15 preview day.

You can also watch the NDP fireworks for free by going early to these spots: Helix Bridge, Gardens by the Bay, Merlion Park, Tanjong Rhu Promenade, National Stadium, Marina Square rooftop garden, Esplanade rooftop and more!

Want to stay at home and avoid the crowds? You'll still be able to catch the Parade on TV or NDPeeps' Facebook page.

NDP 2024: What if you want a short getaway instead?

We're blessed that this year's National Day falls on a Friday-free long weekend, everyone! That means Aug 9 to 11 2024 (Friday to Sunday) is also the perfect time to go on a short weekend getaway to a nearby spot, especially if you'd rather skip the dense crowds during the NDP weekend. Here are some ideas for a short holiday:

Malaysia is always the closest and most easily available option for anything from food to massages and haircuts.

Bintan and Batam are a ferry ride away. These spots are great for winding down and taking a chill pill, especially right after mid-year review season.

If you want to hop on a short flight, Bangkok or other parts of Thailand might be the first location that comes to mind. There's also Koh Lanta, an underrated spot for tropical beach vibes and a destination dupe for Bali.

Alternatively, you can also consider Vietnam, especially Northern locations like Hanoi and Sapa. July and August are the shoulder seasons for North Vietnam, when prices are lower and crowds are thinner!

Don't forget to purchase travel insurance in case things go awry. We want you safe and protected this National Day weekend, wherever you're going to be.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.