A guide to One Motoring services for Singaporean drivers

Did you know that besides visiting One Motoring twice a month to look at the COE open bidding results, there are tons of other digital services at your disposal? From paying road tax to COE renewal and even reporting vehicle-related offences, to name a few.

Why bother visiting an AXS station or taking the time and effort to go down to an LTA Customer Service centre when you can do everything online?

Here are five One Motoring services that offer you the convenience you deserve.

1. Road tax

PHOTO: Pexels

It's mandatory to renew your road tax every six or 12 months.

You must renew your road tax before it expires, or you will have to pay late renewal fees and fines.

Ensure that you meet these prerequisites before renewing your road tax:

Vehicle insurance coverage

Make sure you have car insurance that covers the entire period that you are paying road tax for. The vehicle insurance must cover third-party liability for deaths and bodily injury. It is a serious offence to drive a vehicle without insurance coverage.

Vehicle inspection (if one is due)

If your vehicle is due for periodic inspection, you will receive an inspection notice about three months before your road tax expires.

Outstanding fines from LTA, HDB, URA and Traffic Police (TP)

If your vehicle has outstanding fines or warrants from LTA, HDB, URA and TP, it may prevent you from renewing your road tax.

For weekend cars/off peak cars/revised off peak cars

Inspect your vehicle number plate seals at an LTA-Authorised Inspection Centre.

You can renew your road tax online via One Motoring all day except between 12.00am to 1.00am.

2. Renew your COE

PHOTO: Pexels

You must renew your COE before the COE expires or your vehicle might be deregistered and disposed of.

You can renew your COE for a period of five or 10 years, depending on your vehicle category and lifespan.

Do note that if your COE is expired but it's still within one month of its expiry date, you may still renew your COE online with a late payment fee on top of the Prevailing Quota Premium (PQP).

Make sure you have sufficient money in your bank account and that your payment limit can support the amount you need to pay!

3. Transfer ownership

PHOTO: Pexels

When you buy or sell a second-hand vehicle, or when a vehicle changes hands, you must transfer the ownership of the vehicle to the new owner within seven days.

Buyers and sellers of a second-hand vehicle must ensure that:

The vehicle should not have any outstanding matters, e.g. financial loans, road tax etc

The vehicle must be more than three months from its registration date if it has a Category A or B COE

You can apply to transfer your vehicle online using Singpass 2FA.

You will need the following to initiate the transfer:

Vehicle registration number

Next owner's identification number

NRIC number (for Singaporeans and PRs) or

FIN (for foreigners) or

Company registration number (for businesses and companies)

Next owner's name

Next owner's mobile number and email address (optional)

4. Enquire on fines and notices

PHOTO: Pexels

If you want to check your outstanding fines and six-month history of vehicle-related offences, you can always use One Motoring's 'Enquire on Fines & Notices' digital service.

You'll need:

NRIC number or passport number

Vehicle Number or

Valid Notice of Offence (NOO)/ Notice of Traffic Offence (NTO)/Notice to Attend Court (NTAC)/Advisory Notice (AN), etc

5. Bid for vehicle registration number/license plate

PHOTO: Unsplash

The online bidding exercise occurs weekly from Friday, 1.00am to Monday, 4.30pm.

Available numbers for all vehicle types will be published on the One Motoring website on Thursdays, 4.00pm

Results will be released the following Tuesday, 12.00pm.

Do note that:

The minimum bid amount is $1,000. Bid increments shall be in multiples of $1

A non-refundable $10 (before GST) service fee applies for each bid submission

For total amounts up to $50,000, only eNETS Debit payments will be allowed

For total amounts that exceed $50,000, eNETS Debit or Cashier's Order(s) will be allowed

You can only submit a bid for vehicle registration numbers belonging to the same bidding exercise and the same vehicle type

ALSO READ: 5 best car insurance plans in Singapore (2021)

This article was first published in sgCarMart.