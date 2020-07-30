Guide to safe fun in Singapore: Awesome activities to do in groups of 5 during phase 2

Planning a group outing has never been easy. And now, it may seem like a herculean task to take on with options being limited by the numerous restrictions in place due to the pandemic .

Not sure where to go? Leave the heavy lifting to us and check out our curation of exciting activities that you and your five-membered posse can try out without compromising on safety or entertainment.

Unleash your inner racer at The Karting Arena

The Karting Arena , Singapore’s premier E Karting circuit. Our #TKALEAGUES 1 , a diverse lot of drivers in their last... Posted by The Karting Arena on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

This year’s F1 race may be cancelled but you can still get your race fix at The Karting Arena – Singapore’s first electric go-kart track.

Gather your fellow adrenaline junkies and have a go at racing each other at top speeds around a 500m course that features exhilarating hairpins and tight corners.

Take your pick between a Fun Karting ($25) session or the more competitive Mini Grand Prix ($80 per driver) and Grand Prix ($110 per driver) for the ultimate F1 experience.

Go-karting newbies, sign up for their First Timer Special Package ($40) that includes the mandatory race license, one Fun Karting session and two sessions on their racing simulators to hone your driving skills.

The Karting Arena is located at 200 Turf Club Rd #01-01B The Grandstand, 287994, p.+65 9627 6771. Open Wed-Fri 1pm – 8.30pm, Sat-Sun 10am – 9pm.

Get crafty at How To Ink

If you're the kind of person that plans out their weekends in advance, then let us tell you about our How To: Basic... Posted by How To Ink 凹凸印 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

If you prefer a more hands-on experience with your clique, why not take on a traditional printmaking class at How To Ink?

Founded in 2015 by Stanley Cheah, this Singapore-based printmaking studio hosts Linocutting ($30) – a variant of woodcut utilising a sheet of linoleum – and Silkscreen Printing ($120) classes at their newly-opened workshop.

Not only will you get to spend quality time with your pals with their three-hour Basic Linocutting and Printing Workshop ($30 for a limited time; U.P. $40), you’ll get to learn a new skill and receive a souvenir of your uniquely printed works.

How To Ink is located at Concorde Shopping Centre, 317 Outram Rd, #01-26, Singapore 169075. Sign up for their workshops here.

Concoct your own gin at Brass Lion Gin School

Instead of the usual drinking sesh with your friends, why not craft your own gins with them? Homegrown Brass Lion Distillery’s Gin School ($198) conducts three hour-long workshops where you can learn how to craft your own juniper spirit.

Play master distiller for a day as you pick out your desired botanicals, distil spirits in a mini copper pot still and finally bottle and personalise your creation to take home.

All that concocting is bound to get you and your posse tired – scoot over to the Tasting Room to imbibe G&Ts made with your gin.

Brass Lion Distillery is located at 40 Alexandra Terrace, Singapore 119933, p.+65 6954 0602. Book your slots here.

Get your creative juices flowing at Artify Studio

Unleash your inner Picasso with Artify Studio’s signature Liberty Art Jam ($48 for three hours). Not only is art jamming a fun way to bond with your pals, but it’s also a proven therapeutic stress buster.

Get cosy in their studio with access to limitless acrylic colour and tool offerings as you let your imagination run wild on the given blank canvas. Artbooks and pictures are scattered around the studio so you don’t have to worry about running low on inspiration.

Following the Honour System, you can choose to follow the giving guide of $35 for a two and half hours session or pay-as-you-wish.

Artify Studio is located at Textile Centre, Jln Sultan, #12-07 200, Singapore 199018, p.+65 9011 1431. Open Tue-Fri 12pm – 9.30pm, Sat-Sun 10am – 6pm. More information on how to book a session here.

Go fishing and reel in Good Times

Looking for a low effort activity that still makes for a fun group outing? Arm yourself with all of the necessary equipment and head down to any of the waterfront parks in Singapore and immerse in the joy of fishing.

Not only is it a great form of mental relaxation , but you can also use the time to catch up with your friends. Some of the best fishing spots include Bedok Reservoir , known for its abundance of non-native fishes, and Changi Beach Park.

Alternatively, have a go at prawning – most of the sites provide everything you need from rods to baits.

Prawning at ORTO is the largest facility in Singapore, comprising 10 large ponds filled with big head prawns and yabbies and is open 24/7. Plus, you can grill your haul onsite afterwards at no extra cost.

Par-tee at Holey Moley

We're swinging open our doors ALL* around Australia and can't wait to see you on the green again! ⛳ We are doing things... Posted by Holey Moley Golf Club on Friday, June 26, 2020

There are over a dozen golf clubs in Singapore but when it comes to having a blast, no one does it better than Holey Moley. This two-storey mini golf course and bar turns traditional putt-putt into a multi-sensory labyrinth that’ll keep you on your toes.

Think wacky holes (from $16 per person) like the GOT-inspired 9 Iron Throne and 742 Evergreen Terrace from the beloved sitcom The Simpsons. For your post-game needs, their Caddyshack Bar offers golf-inspired beverages with a local spin.

Holey Moley Golf Club is located at 3B River Valley Rd, Singapore 179024, p.+65 800 492 2410. Book a slot here.

Escape to the virtual world

If there’s one thing we are all dreaming of right now, it is an escape from reality. What better way to do so than through a full-body virtual reality experience? Grab your squad and pop by Sandbox VR for a hyper-realistic escape game.

Combining cutting-edge, movie-quality motion capture technology, Sandbox VR will teleport you to a dimension of you choosing – fend off gnarly zombies in Deadwood Mansion or blast off to a futuristic world in Amber Sky 2088 . At Sandbox VR, anything is possible.

Sandbox VR is located at 181 Orchard Road, #05-31 Orchard Central, 238896, p.+65 9832 5988. Open Mon-Thu 11.30am – 10.10pm, Fri 11.30am – 12am, Sat 10am – 12am, Sun 10am – 10.10pm. Book your slots here.

Roll out your picnic mats

An idyllic location, delicious food and great company – that’s all you need to organise the perfect picnic.

Even if you are lazy to put together a lavish spread, fancy picnic packages are aplenty in Singapore.

The best part? You can have a jolly good time while still practising social distancing. If you are ready to level up your alfresco dining game, check out our curation of the best-underrated picnic spots in Singapore.

This article was first published in City Nomads.