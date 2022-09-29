Guide to surviving the F1 weekend

The F1 circus is back in town! Scheduled to be the very next race in the F1 calendar, this is the event that may see Max Verstappen clinch his second consecutive world championship title.

Our race has been held on the streets around Marina Bay since the first iteration back in 2008, with the organisers only opting to skip two events (2020 and 2021) as a result of the pandemic. As such, we’re sure motorists are no strangers to the delays and the chaos that ensues throughout the F1 weekend.

Still, there has to be a way to circumvent the traffic build-up and congestion that results. What would we recommend you do to have a more pleasant commute through the city?

Avoid parking at the Suntec/ Marina areas

There has been a continued improvement in the accessibility of parking in Marina Square/ Suntec City/ Millenia Walk ever since the very first instalment of the Grand Prix. However, you can still expect traffic delays and tailbacks to form as a result of the road closures.

PHOTO: Motorist

Again, if you really need to drive into the city, consider parking in the areas a junction down from where the track is. Access to Funan and The Adelphi (closest to Gate 3A and 3B) should not be greatly affected. You can also use Nicoll Highway to enter Suntec City, and enter the track via Gate 2 (Temasek Avenue) if you are a Zone 2 ticket holder.

Avoid driving into the city

It’s pretty self explanatory. With road closures in key parts of the Marina Bay area, you can expect traffic build-up to affect the surrounding areas in the CBD.

In fact, we’d even recommend you not take a taxi or a ride-sharing service to access the city.

PHOTO: Motorist

It’d probably be quicker to use the MRT network to head to your destination. Do be warned that there will be stations with exit closures (Esplanade is probably the most affected station), as well as stations with higher-than-usual footfall at the circuit entrances.

If you are a Zone 4 ticket holder and are using the train to access the track, we’d recommend you get off at Raffles Place and use Gate 5 (Fullerton) or Gate 6 (Jubilee) to enter the track. If you must drive, consider parking at Ocean Financial Centre or Collyer Quay Centre. Which brings us swiftly to the next point.

The Formula One format

An F1 weekend is split up into three days. Fridays play host to two Free Practice sessions. FP1 will be held in the daylight (1800 - 1900), with FP2 being the first proper night running of the weekend (2100 - 2200).

Qualifying is on Saturday, and will be held from 2100 to 2200, with lights out on race day itself scheduled for 2000.

We suggest you prepare a poncho of some kind to prepare for bad weather. The 1.6 litre turbo hybrid V6s are nowhere near as loud as their older V8 counterparts, so earplugs are not strictly necessary as the engine sounds are still bearable. Still, it is wise to have hearing protection on hand for those that are sensitive to loud sounds.

PHOTO: Motorist

There are plenty of food and entertainment options within the confines of the track, but the former can get pretty pricey. Not a problem if you have deep pockets, though we’d suggest you venture out of the track in between sessions (and the various concerts) that are being held over the weekend, for your dietary needs.

Avoid visiting the various convenience stores and fast food chains around the City Hall area as you’d probably have to endure long waits. Instead, there are establishments in Raffles Place that can offer food comparable in price but without the queues.

The downside is that they are less accessible than the chains at City Hall.

PHOTO: Motorist

Currently, Max Verstappen leads the driver’s championship, and whilst it is a stretch, can actually win the title here. Title rival Charles Leclerc currently sits in P2, some 116 points behind his Red Bull rival.

This article was first published in Motorist.