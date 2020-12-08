A guide to using SingapoRediscovers vouchers for families

With the new travel restrictions, most of our plans for overseas trips have unfortunately been put on hold. And with the holiday season upon us, families might be looking at fun and productive things to do with their kids.

Fortunately, we don’t have to go overseas to have all the fun that we want. With the help of the SingapoRediscovers vouchers, we can still keep the holiday cheer alive by “re-discovering” Singapore and its many tourist attractions.

If you are still unsure how to use your vouchers—don’t worry, we have you covered. Using your SingapoRediscovers vouchers is easy, and you can do so for your kids too.

Use your digital vouchers in just 4 easy steps

Online redemption is the most secure and most convenient way to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers. All you need is your SingPass account (those who do not have a SingPass can register here) and you’re ready to use your voucher in just 4 easy steps:

Choose your products. Browse the available products on 5 authorised booking partners’ websites: Changi Recommends , GlobalTix , Klook , Traveloka and Trip.com . Note that eligible products are marked as usable with SRV to help you identify the products you add to your cart. When you’re at the checkout page ready to pay, click “Use SingapoRediscovers vouchers.” You will then be redirected to go.gov.sg/srvbalance , where you will be prompted to log in with your SingPass account. Login with your SingPass account to choose the amount of SingapoRediscovers vouchers (in denominations of $10) you want to use for your purchase. Do remember to exclude the subsidy amounts upon redemption since child/youth subsidies will be automatically applied during checkout if your purchase includes child/youth tickets. You simply need to declare details of family members aged below 18 to receive $10 subsidies for up to six children / youth tickets. Copy the generated Voucher code, then paste it on the checkout page . All you need to do is to complete the checkout process within 10 minutes and you’re good to go!

Now, you might be thinking, what if I’m having difficulties using my SingapoRediscovers vouchers online, or want to assist our other relatives who might not be so digitally savvy?

Those who are digitally savvy are encouraged to help eligible family and friends who may be less experienced with online purchases.

However, those with no internet access need not worry, help is available. Apart from Trip.com and Traveloka, the other three authorised booking partners have set-up 69 physical counters islandwide from now until June 30, 2021.

SingPass login is still required but if you need physical assistance in setting up your SingPass accounts, please bring your NRIC and mobile phone to any 53 Community Centres/Clubs and four CPF service centres.

Seniors who need guidance on SingPass login, navigating related services and carrying out e-payments can head to the SG Digital Office's Community Hubs.

Debunking false claims about SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

You might have read or heard several claims surrounding the use of the SingapoRediscovers vouchers. To ensure that you and your family have all the facts on how to use your vouchers, we’ve listed the most common misperceptions around the SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

1. Vouchers can only be used in one shot: False

The SingapoRediscovers vouchers are available in denominations of $10 (e.g. 10 x $10). This means you can use them altogether in one single purchase or in several different purchases.

This allows you and your family to enjoy more attractions, tours and hotel stays while helping more tourism businesses here.

Minors (or those aged below 18) do not get any subsidies: False

While only Singaporeans adults aged 18 years old and above will be eligible for the $100 digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, children below the age of 18 are also eligible for $10 subsidies (up to six children/youth tickets) usable per adult with familial ties.

So whether you’re a parent, grandparent, relative or legal guardian, as long as you're a Singapore citizen, you will also be able to purchase up to six child/youth tickets with a subsidy of $10 for eligible attractions and tours.

Now everyone in the family can enjoy!

Note: Once you have used up all your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, you will not be able to buy any subsidised child/youth tickets.

2. Vouchers can be combined/stacked with others: False

When using your SingapoRediscovers vouchers, a SingPass authentication is required. Your SingapoRediscovers vouchers will automatically be credited in the form of a unique voucher code. This also means that you cannot combine/stack vouchers with others.

These Vouchers are meant for Singaporeans to support the tourism sector that has been affected significantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to benefit as many businesses as possible. This is why stacking and transferring the Vouchers are not allowed.

3. Vouchers are limited and should be used immediately: False

These vouchers are valid until June 30, 2021, so there is no rush!

As kan cheong as we sometimes tend to be when it comes to these things, there is no need to hurry. Be assured that you and your family can take your time. There will be more options for consideration as our booking partners will be introducing more deals in time to come.

4. There are not many options to choose from to spend my SingapoRediscovers vouchers: False

Five authorised booking partners – Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com – have been appointed to help provide diversity of choices across interests and price points, enabling Singaporeans to maximise the value of their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

These authorised booking partners allow small businesses who do not have online payment systems to offer their products and services to as many customers as possible, thus offering more choices for Singaporeans.

And because safety is still a top priority during this time, the authorised booking partners are still required to comply with safe management measures such as time slot bookings and off-peak promotions. Cybersecurity practices are also in place to ensure 24/7 redemption accessibility.

Use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers so you and your family can look forward to the most unforgettable Singapoliday, as you rediscover the many amazing offerings within our city.

There is no better way to spend quality time with your family than knowing that while you are making memorable moments together, you’re also helping local businesses and the economy!

For more information, go to go.gov.sg/srvouchers or call hotline 1800-2828-228.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.