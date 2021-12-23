Guide to where you can take the kids to meet Santa for Christmas 2021

Make all your little tot’s holiday dreams come true by bringing them to these Santa meet-and-greet events all across the little red dot!

Complete your Christmas celebration with a memorable family photo alongside Kris Kringle himself. To reward your kiddo for how good they have been this holiday season, have them personally meet Santa and maybe even receive the gift they’ve been asking for.

Whether in person or online, here’s where you can catch Santa Claus in Singapore this Christmas.

Amazonia

You don’t have to go all the way to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus for you can find him at Amazonia’s Amazing Christmas. Aside from a pop-up Christmas village, you can have the kids join in on the many festive activities such as live performances and – of course – meeting Santa and Elf!

Amped

Visit Santa’s Grotto at Amped Trampoline Park where kids can hop their way to Santa Claus for a 4R size photo and edible goodies. There are only limited to 10 slots per session so don’t miss out on a chance to meet the man himself!

Chijmes

Join the fun Christmas festivities at Chijmes where you can snap a photo with Santa, and also get an exclusive Capitol Singapore & Chijmes Sidecar Civic District Tour.

City Sprouts

Have a Green Christmas with City Sprouts, where they will have activities that shed light on how you can celebrate the holidays without always having to buy new things. This, of course, includes getting to meet Santa Claus during the event.

Gardens by the Bay

Gardens by the Bay is not only the best place to catch some beautiful Christmas light installations but it is also where you can meet and greet Kris Kringle. Afterwards, you can take the family to explore the rest of the Christmas Wonderland and shop at the Christmas market.

Pororo Park Singapore

Santa Claus is not the only one preparing gifts for the little ones this year as Santa Pororo will also be in town to welcome everyone on the good list.

At Pororo Park Singapore, you can even arrange a private meet and greet with Santa Pororo himself where he can hand your child any gift from their retail store that you’ve prepared for them.

S.E.A. Aquarium

You probably wouldn’t expect to meet Santa under the sea but at S.E.A. Aquarium, you actually can meet him along with your other underwater friends!

Aside from Santa Claus, we’re sure the kiddos will also be excited to see their favourite Shark Family and Pinkfong dressed up in festive costumes to greet you with a very Merry Christmas!

SuperPark

If you happen to be around SuperPark with the kiddos then you just might catch Santa Claus and his elves! Aside from spotting Santa, the kids can try other fun activities at this indoor park.

The Tiara Society

Princesses can have a royal meeting with Old St Nick as well at The Tiara Society, Singapore’s first and only royal-themed dress-up indoor playland.

Just sign up for their Wish Upon a Tale event to catch Father Christmas himself. We know your little princess at home will be thrilled to put on their best dress to formally meet Santa Claus.

Universal Studios Singapore

One of the best places to be during any holiday is Universal Studios Singapore! This Christmas season is no different as you can celebrate the holidays with Santa Claus alongside your favourite characters such as Illumination’s Minions, DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, your furry friends from Sesame Street and more!

Meeting Santa Claus online

If you look online, you’re bound to find a few websites where you can arrange a call directly to the North Pole. Families who prefer to stay at home this Christmas can consider some of these online options instead for your little one to meet Santa.

Letters to Santa

For an alternative way to send Santa your Christmas wishes, younger kids can send a letter to the Letters to Santa website where they will shortly receive a reply back. A simple and fun way for your little one to be pen pals with Santa himself.

Norad Tracks Santa

Keep the kids excited for Christmas Day and track Santa’s arrival through Norad. This way, your little one won’t have to stay up all night waiting for Santa to arrive as they will be able to tell when he leaves the North Pole and when he gets back again.

Portable North Pole

Your kid is probably used to seeing their relatives from a phone screen. But what if they also get to greet Santa through a call as well? With the Portable North Pole app, you can personalise videos and telephone calls from Santa Claus to surprise your little one this Christmas.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.