A guide to which foods improve (and hinder) sperm production

Singapore's birth rate has been steadily declining over the past two decades and is at its lowest for the past seven years. While rising costs of raising children are one of the reasons why people aren't having kids, fertility issues are an ongoing issue. Specifically, a man's sperm quality could be the reason why you're not conceiving.

A lot of things can affect your sperm quality like genetics or stress. One thing you can control is your diet.

Besides the benefits of helping you to lose weight and improve your energy levels, what you eat has a significant impact on improving how much sperm you produce, as well as quality.

While taking supplements like Coenzyme Q10 or doing more exercise can improve male fertility, there has been recent evidence that shows your diet plays an important role in keeping your sperm healthy.

So how exactly does diet affect sperm quality?

HOW DOES DIET AFFECT SPERM QUALITY AND WHICH DIETS ARE BEST?

It's been found that when men have more sperm when they have healthy hearts.

A recent study by Ana Cutillas-Tolín and her cohort found that men who ate according to the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet had a higher sperm count and better semen quality compared to men who didn't follow the DASH eating plan.