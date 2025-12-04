Official Gundam merchandise store to land at Jewel Changi Airport in 2026

Gundam fans in Singapore are in for a treat!

The franchise's official merchandise store The Gundam Base is coming here very soon.

Facebook page BandaiHobby announced on Wednesday (Dec 3) that the official flagship store will open at Jewel Changi Airport in early 2026.

BandaiHobby is run by the South Asia arm of Bandai, which manufactures Gundam merchandise.

The post described the flagship store as "a must-visit destination for every true Gundam fan", adding that it will carry exclusive items available only at The Gundam Base outlets.

The store in Singapore will also host special events where fans can participate in free model-building workshops and displays of iconic Gunplas.

Gunpla refers to the plastic models of robots, which are called mobile suits or mobile armour, and the spacecraft depicted in the Gundam franchise.

These toys usually come unassembled for fans to put together on their own and are categorised into varying "grades" based on their scale as well as amount of detail.

Besides having multiple stores in Japan, The Gundam Base has outlets in Taiwan, China, South Korea and Thailand.

Ahead of its Singapore debut, The Gundam Base will hold a pop-up at Singapore Comic Con, which will take place at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from Dec 5 to 7.

Gundam is a popular sci-fi robot franchise that started out as an anime in 1979 and expanded to multiple TV series, movies and video games.

As of March 2021, over 700 million Gunpla model kits were sold worldwide.

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com