Gwyneth Paltrow's pandemic self-care rituals might surprise you

Bee sting facials, an eight-day goat-milk cleanse and jade eggs to stuff up your lady parts. She may have become the ambassador for out-there wellness hacks, but actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s own self-care routine is a lot less controversial than you would think.

During the pandemic, it has been more of everyday rituals any woman can get behind. “I have a lot of work at the moment, but I do try to start my day with 20 minutes of meditation, which I do with my husband every morning,” she tells The Straits Times in a video interview.

She was speaking to regional media as part of her new role as the global ambassador for medical aesthetics company Merz Aesthetics.

“And then at the end of the day, I have a bath for about 20 minutes and that’s my ‘me time’. I love to put in essential oils and salts, light a candle and just zone out for a little bit. It’s hard to try anything new when you’re stuck at home,” she adds with a wry smile.

On her company Goop and its relebance in the wellness space today

The mother-of-two, who is married to television producer Brad Falchuk (pictured), turns 49 this year and has gained a reputation as a guru for self-empowerment and wellness tips – albeit dubious – through her lifestyle company Goop.

The brand started out in 2008 as a weekly e-mail newsletter offering new-age advice, but has ballooned into an empire comprising e-commerce, wellness summits and, most recently, a docuseries for Netflix called The Goop Lab.

While both Goop and Paltrow have come under fire for giving advice with no scientific basis, the Academy Award-winning actress, who plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is still a force to be reckoned with in the wellness space. Even more so since Covid-19 struck.

The pandemic has thrown a spotlight on wellness as many seek to up their self-care game. This has translated into renewed attention for Goop, which Paltrow says has “definitely” grown in the past year.

“It was really interesting to see how much time people were spending on the site, (as they) were home,” she says.

“People wanted connection. They wanted recipes and great home products, and it was interesting to watch the consumer and see what she wanted.”

On why self-care is empowering

She says the occasional aesthetic treatment is still in line with her wellness philosophy. It is all about empowering women with choice when it comes to ageing and self-care.

“I don’t think there’s anything to reconcile (between authenticity and aesthetic treatments). Women should feel shame-free and totally empowered to do whatever they want in order to feel their best selves,” she says.

“I think aesthetic treatments have gotten a bad reputation when they’re really overdone. But even if a woman chooses to change her face, and (feels) that’s what’s right for her, then that is authentic for her.”

She admits to having a little work done herself.

“I had a bad experience when I turned 40. I had a bit of a midlife crisis and did injectables, and I didn’t like it at all, so I didn’t do anything for a really long time,” she says.

“(These days), I have my Merz anti-wrinkle injection once in a while, and the rest is really just about a holistic approach to beauty.”

She adds: “Good sleep, hydration, non-toxic relationships, good communication, good food, not a lot of alcohol – those are the things that help complete the picture of a beauty regime that really works.”

This article was first published in Her World Online.