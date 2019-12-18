Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?

The big gyms in Singapore have a reputation for being rather… how do we put this nicely… predatory.

Not only will you be hounded to no end to sign up once they get hold of your phone number, you’ll also be nagged to take advantage of their supposed one-time-only discounts.

Meet three friends who go to the same gym and you’re likely to find that all of you are paying different monthly fees.

There’s no way to know for sure how much you’ll be made to pay at each gym.

One gym might give you a discount “because” your brother works out at the same gym, while another might not budge because the salesman is having a bad day.

If you’re thinking of joining one of the bigger chains, it’s a good idea to sign up for trial sessions at several and then haggle prices at each before settling for the most cost-effective option.

Another thing to take note of is that some gyms will lock you in for 1 to 3 years, and you might have to pay a fee to quit the gym. (That’s why you see so many people on forums trying to sell their memberships to strangers.)

The lock-in is also not great when you consider that these chains may close down, like California Fitness, that went bankrupt and closed down all their outlets with no warning in 2016.