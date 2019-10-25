Had a sexy time 'accident'? Do this if you don't want to take the morning-after pill

In need of emergency contraception after a sexy time "accident"?

If, for whatever reason, you'd rather not take the morning-after pill, there's an alternative: have a doctor insert an intrauterine contraceptive device with copper (copper IUCD) into you.

We got Dr Watt Wing Fong, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Gleneagles Hospital, to tell us more about the device.

THE COPPER IUCD IS A FORM OF BIRTH CONTROL

First things first: the copper IUCD has to be put in place within five days of the accident in order for it to have a chance at preventing pregnancy. It works by preventing implantation of the fertilised embryo.

And as its name implies, the IUCD is a birth control method.

It typically lasts three to five years and can be removed at any time, but it probably makes a lot more sense for it to be used as emergency contraception if you don't plan on having a child anytime soon. Insertion can be done at a clinic.

"There might be some discomfort during the process, but you can take painkillers an hour before," says Dr Watt.