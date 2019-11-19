Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck

Read also

We all know that there’s a free manicure service for diners at Hai Di Lao.

What many do not know is that there are also free, tempered glass screen protectors given to you at Hai Di Lao.

Screen protectors aren’t cheap, so why not get one for free when you’re waiting in line for your next Hai Di Lao meal?

These screen protectors are currently only available for iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S and 7, so if you are carrying these phone models, don’t forget to redeem your free phone protector.

2. FREE MANICURE VOUCHERS

Free manicure service is perhaps what Hai Di Lao is famous for.

From simple colours to festive designs, you can get your nails done at Hai Di Lao while waiting for your turn in line.

Alternatively, if the queue for the manicure station’s too long, you can always get a voucher and redeem your free manicure at another time.

3. FREE SNACKS AND DRINKS WHILE QUEUING

Regulars will know that queuing for Hai Di Lao is usually a 1-2 hour’s long wait.

In case you get peckish, there is a free flow snack station, where you will be able to get popcorn, nuts, fruits and green tea for free!

4. FREE HAIR TIES AND ZIPLOCK BAGS