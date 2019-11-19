Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck

Hai Di Lao has been a popular spot for many, especially amongst the Millenials. Yet, with its hidden costs and relatively steep prices, a meal at Hai Di Lao isn’t exactly what you would call cheap.
There are, however, tips and tricks to maximise your experience at Hai Di Lao, for you to get your money’s worth!
HAI DI LAO HOTPOT PRICES
Below is a breakdown of the average cost per meal at Hai Di Lao, and the hidden costs you should take note of.
|Price
|Soup Base
|$14-$16 (1 soup base)
$18-$20++(2-4 soup base)
|Dipping Condiments
|$4/pax
|Tea (refillable)
|$3/pax
|Meats
|~$15-$20/plate
|Vegetables, Tofu, Meatballs, Flour Cakes
|~$10 for half portions.
|Estimated Overall Cost
|$45-55/pax
At $45-$50 per pax, eating at Hai Di Lao is expensive. So to maximise your time and money spent at Hai Di Lao, here are some freebies you can get, and hacks you can do, to get the best bang for your buck!
TL;DR: HOW TO SAVE MONEY AT HAI DI LAO
|Hacks
|How Much It Cost Originally
|Estimated Amount Saved
|Free Tempered Glass For iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S and 7
|~$6-$8
|$6
|Free Manicure
|~$12-$15
|$12
|Free Side Dishes
|$6
|$6
|Soup Base Hack
|~$22 for 2 soups, $14-$16 for 1 soup base.
|$6
|Half Portion Meats
|Varies
|Varies
|Bring Your Own Drinks
|~$3-$8 for soft drinks and juice at Hai Di Lao
|$3
|Free Fruit Platter
|-
|-
|Total
|-
|~$33
FREEBIES YOU CAN GET AT HAI DI LAO
1. GET A FREE TEMPERED GLASS SCREEN PROTECTOR
We all know that there’s a free manicure service for diners at Hai Di Lao. What many do not know is that there are also free, tempered glass screen protectors given to you at Hai Di Lao. Screen protectors aren’t cheap, so why not get one for free when you’re waiting in line for your next Hai Di Lao meal? These screen protectors are currently only available for iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S and 7, so if you are carrying these phone models, don’t forget to redeem your free phone protector. 2. FREE MANICURE VOUCHERS Free manicure service is perhaps what Hai Di Lao is famous for. From simple colours to festive designs, you can get your nails done at Hai Di Lao while waiting for your turn in line. Alternatively, if the queue for the manicure station’s too long, you can always get a voucher and redeem your free manicure at another time. 3. FREE SNACKS AND DRINKS WHILE QUEUING Regulars will know that queuing for Hai Di Lao is usually a 1-2 hour’s long wait. In case you get peckish, there is a free flow snack station, where you will be able to get popcorn, nuts, fruits and green tea for free! 4. FREE HAIR TIES AND ZIPLOCK BAGS When eating hotpot, the last thing you’d want is for your hair to get in the way. For those who’ve forgotten to bring your hair ties, Hai Di Lao provides free hair ties to enhance your dining experience. For those who like to keep their phones on the table, Hai Di Lao also provides zip lock bags to prevent your phones from getting spillages from the boiling soup. HAI DI LAO HOTPOT HACKS YOU SHOULD KNOW 1. FREE SIDE DISHES WHEN YOU SOLVE PUZZLES OR FOLD PAPER CRANES WHILE WAITING One of the more underrated hacks, origami lovers can put their skills to good use while waiting in the queue. The Origami Challenge allows you to redeem a free side dish (~$6) every time you fold 30 paper cranes, or 100 stars. Redemptions based on origamis folded are unlimited, so the faster you fold, the more side dishes you can get! 2. BRING YOUR OWN ALCOHOL, FREE OF CHARGE For those who’d love a drink to go with their meal, you can now bring your own drinks at Hai Di Lao! This isn’t limited to alcoholic drinks, but your usual soft drinks and bubble tea as well! If you have bottles of wine or hard liquor that you would like to enjoy with your meal, the staff at Hai Di Lao will open your bottle for free, as there are no additional corkage fees involved. 3. MAKE YOUR OWN SOUP BASE Now, this is a hack that I am unwilling to try, mainly because I am skeptical of how well or badly your soup will turn out. The trick is to order a 4 pot chamber for your soup, but fill a single chamber with your desired soup. The other 3 soup bases are filled with plain water, where you will be able to go to the condiment station and mix different sauces to create your own soup base. Alternatively, if you don’t welcome the idea of diluting your sauces in a pot of plain water, another hack would be to order 4 flavours of soup instead of the usual 1 or 2, as ordering 2 soups comes up to a similar price point as 4. What’s more, not only do you get to enjoy the variety, all soups are refillable. This means that you will be sure to get a decent share of warm soup as well! 4. SPECIAL HOUSE-MADE SAUCE AND PRAWN PEELING SERVICES If you’re no expert at mixing the sauces to find the perfect combination to go with your meats, you can always ask the staff at Hai Di Lao to mix you their special, in house Hai Di Lao sauce for free! Those lazy to peel their own prawns can also request for their prawns to be peeled for them as well. 5. GOING FOR HALF-PORTIONS INSTEAD OF FULL PORTIONS When eating hotpot, having a good variety of dishes always trump having large quantities of the same thing. To make your meal more interesting, and a little more wallet-friendly, you can always order half portions of ingredients. That way, you will be able to enjoy more for less! 6. FREE FRUITS FOR BIRTHDAYS Birthday boys and girls rejoice! If you’re celebrating your big day at Hai Di Lao, you will be given a free fruit platter during your birthday month. While its name doesn’t sound as impressive, the fruit platter includes a wide spread of fruits that’s fit enough for a king! Depending on the season, expect rows of freshly cut watermelon, mangos, kiwis, and a handful of succulent, juicy grapes. HOW MUCH WILL YOU 'SAVE' FROM THESE HACKS? Hai Di Lao is usually eaten on a celebratory occasion, or perhaps when you feel the need to pamper yourself. Yet, $45-$50/person a meal is considered rather expensive. To make you feel a little better about spending on Hai Di Lao, here’s a quick estimate on how much you will ‘save’, by maximising these hacks: This article was first published in Seedly.
