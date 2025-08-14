Haidilao to close its first Singapore outlet at Clarke Quay after 13 years

After 13 years of being a go-to supper spot for the night crowd, Haidilao is shuttering its CQ @ Clarke Quay outlet.

The popular hotpot chain announced the news in a press release on Wednesday (Aug 13).

A spokesperson for Haidilao shared that the outlet's last day is on Aug 31 and the store is closing because its lease is ending.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to every customer who has supported us along the way. This was our very first outlet in Singapore and served as an introduction to Chinese hotpot for many local diners. It also holds countless fond memories for our team and guests alike," they shared.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to serve the local market through diverse concepts and elevated dining experiences."

A spokesperson for CQ @ Clarke Quay shared that when Haidilao Group was looking for a unit in 2012, both Haidilao and CQ @ Clarke Quay "took a bet on each other".

"Haidilao Hotpot grew from strength to strength, becoming a 'destination hotpot' experience as people would come from all over the island to queue at CQ @ Clarke Quay," they said.

The spokesperson also shared that given the brand's "strong presence" in Singapore as it expanded across the island, they've agreed to give up the space to a new tenant at the end of its lease.

The restaurant added that in the meantime, patrons can visit the brand's other outlets at Plaza Singapura, Bugis+ and IMM.

To celebrate the outlet's 13 years of service, Haidilao will be giving away more than $800,000 in dining vouchers.

Eligible members will receive a $20 e-voucher, redeemable with no minimum spend at any Haidilao outlet islandwide.

From Aug 18 to 29, customers dining at Clarke Quay during selected hours can also take part in a lucky draw to win dining vouchers for Haidilao's exciting sister brands — Hi Hotpot and Hi Noodle.

The closure of the Clarke Quay outlet follows the hotpot chain's recent shuttering of three other restaurants in Bedok, Pasir Ris and Punggol.

