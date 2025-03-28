Haidilao employee says he earns $10k a month in viral video; hotpot chain clarifies 'figure is an exception'

Haidilao staff are known to go the extra mile when it comes to service.

So, some may be curious about how much they're paid to do so.

In a recent interview with content creator Xavier Chew, one employee, Ronghui, revealed that he earns a cool $10,000 a month.

The Chinese national is from Fujian, China, and has lived in Singapore for 20 years.

In the video, he shared that he works as a trainee store manager at the Chinese hotpot chain's Dhoby Ghaut outlet and has been with the company for close to six years.

Xavier noted that because of Ronghui's ranking, his uniform is different from other staff.

Ronghui also shared that a day in his life revolves around taking care of diners as well as his fellow employees.

"I have been working for a long time. Now [I've been] promoted to manager level so [my salary] will be slightly higher," he told Xavier.

On top of his salary, Ronghui said that he has been tipped by customers before despite it not being a common practice in Singapore.

He claimed that the highest tip he had received was $1,000, and he was apparently allowed to pocket the entire amount.

Despite this, Ronghui shared that his job is not easy and sometimes, he gets difficult requests from customers.

Once, a diner had asked him to help remove the seeds from a dragon fruit.

"I still tried my best to go pick out the seeds," said Ronghui.

The TikTok video of the interview, which was uploaded on Wednesday (March 26), has since gone viral.

As of the time of writing, it has more than 260,000 views and 3,700 likes.

'Not representative of average income': Haidilao

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Haidilao said regarding Ronghui's salary: "To clarify, this figure is an exception, influenced by a unique combination of factors, including store location, specialised role and extensive working hours."

"Haidilao's salary structure is designed to reflect these variables, and this case should not be seen as representative of the average income," the company noted.

"The company remains committed to offering competitive compensation and growth opportunities."

