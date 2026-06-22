Free-flow Musang King durian for $20? Haidilao Marina Bay Sands launches week-long deal

Durian season is here and if you're looking for places to feast on the King of Fruits, Haidilao at Marina Bay Sands is one spot to add to your list.

From June 22 to 26, diners can get free-flow Musang King durians at the branch, the Chinese hotpot chain announced in an Instagram post on Saturday (June 20).

"Calling all durian lovers — your dream feast is here," Haidilao wrote.

To qualify, diners must spend a minimum of $88 per table before GST and service charge. They can then top up $20 per person to indulge in 60 minutes of unlimited Musang King durian.

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The 60-minute timing starts from the first serving of durian.

Haidilao shared that the fruits are imported from Malaysia and flash-frozen for "maximum freshness and flavour".

Diners can only enjoy the deal from 11am to 3pm on the stated dates.

They have also stated that limited quantities are available daily and that advance reservations are highly recommended.

To prevent wastage, diners will only get one box of durian refills after they've finished their previous serving. A $10 food wastage fee will also apply for leftovers exceeding 100 grams.

The durian craze continues at Haidilao's Wisma Atria branch, which has launched a new Musang King Coconut Durian Ice drink.

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It's made using coconut and Musang King durian flesh. Each cup costs $11.99.

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melissateo@asiaone.com