Haidilao offers 'dine for 2, pay for 1' set meal at $35++ per person with up to 40 dishes available

Need a reason to indulge in a hotpot feast? Well, listen up. Haidilao is celebrating the 11th anniversary of its very first outlet in Clarke Quay with an unbeatable deal.

Till Dec 20, diners can enjoy the Duo Delight Set Meal for only $69.90++. The second person dines for free, so technically each person only pays $34.95++.

The set meal comes with your choice of up to 40 dishes, from glistening meats and fresh vegetables to dumplings and noodles.

Moreover, you can choose two soup bases, including the popular tomato soup and Sichuan spicy soup.

Do take note, however, that the deal is only valid for dine-in customers and on weekdays from 11.30am to 6pm.

It’s also worth noting that the price of the set meal doesn’t include beverages, condiment bar charges, GST and service charges.

As with any value-for-money promotion, reservations via their phone line at 6337 8627 are strongly recommended.

Address: 3D River Valley Road, #02-04 Clarke Quay, Singapore 179023

