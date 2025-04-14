Haidilao Singapore launches new seasonal menu, with live Miao ethnic dance performances for a limited time only

Haidilao is well known not just for its hotpot, but also tableside entertainment like noodle dancing and the viral Ke Mu San (Subject Three) performances.

Now, there's a new performance joining the mix as Haidilao Singapore launches its Exclusive Harvest Platter — featuring a seasonal menu and ethnic dance performance that's available for a limited time only, they shared in a press release on Monday (April 14).

The new menu — which includes an Authentic Guizhou Heritage Red Sour Soup base — features rare, seasonal ingredients and fresh mountain flavours.

Made with traditional fermentation techniques by the Miao (an ethnic group found in southwestern China including Guizhou), the new soup base is a bright red broth with "bold and tangy" flavours.

In addition to the new base, the Exclusive Harvest Platter also features a variety of new hotpot ingredients, vegetables and sides.

Some examples include the crunchy and collagen-rich Crispy Fish Maw and Jasmine-Flavoured Beef Tripe — a hotpot classic infused with a new twist of cold-brewed jasmine.

For those who can't do hotpot without their vegetables, there's also the Small Winter Melon grown in Yunnan's high-altitude fields, light and crisp Refreshing Celtuce and Cucumber Duo and vibrant Purple Jade Radish.

The Exclusive Harvest Platter menu will only be available at Haidilao outlets in Singapore.

Special campaigns and giveaway

From now until April 20, Haidilao Singapore will also be carrying out two limited-timed-only campaigns — one of them includes a live Miao ethnic dance performance, complete with staff dressed in traditional Guizhou attire.

To take part, order the Authentic Guizhou Heritage Red Sour Soup and enjoy the performance.

Diners who post a photo or video of their experience on Xiaohongshu, TikTok or Instagram with the hashtags #Haidilaosgnewmenu and #MountainDelights will receive either a Red Sour Soup voucher or $10 dining voucher redeemable on their next visit after presenting it to the service staff.

For the second campaign, Haidilao members can order any newly launched item and post about their experience using the same hashtags.

After which they can present the post to the staff and register their Haidilao membership number for a $10 e-voucher credited to their account for future use.

More information can be found on Haidilao's social media platforms.

