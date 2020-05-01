Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?

Read also

While the soup broth at the restaurant is re-fillable, the soup broth at home is normally topped up with soup stock. This becomes a varying expense if you DIY Haidilao at home, especially with a larger crowd.

Arguably, the varying cost for re-filling the soup stock is negligible since the cost difference between the restaurant’s soup base and the DIY soup base allows for up to 9 cups worth of soup stock refills at home.

FLEXIBILITY IN CHOOSING INGREDIENTS

DIY Haidilao offers you the flexibility of choosing unconventional food ingredients beyond what is offered at the restaurant. For example, you can opt for quinoa noodles or even brown rice noodles if you want a healthier option.

SAVE ON SERVICE CHARGE AND WAITING TIME

Dining at the restaurant may be convenient but also comes with additional costs.

The total bill would be subject to service charge. If you choose to dine in during peak hours, there could also be long waiting times of around 2 hours.

CONS OF DIY HAIDILAO

ADDITIONAL COST OF CONDIMENTS

Condiments Cost Black Vinegar $1.80 (635g) $4 per pax Sesame Oil $4.50 (320ml) Sesame Sauce $4.90 (210ml) Chilli Padi $0.95 (100g) Chilli In Oil $2.00 (210g) Chopped Garlic $3.40 (250g) Spring Onions $1.40 (100g) Chinese Parsley $0.90 (50g) Total Cost $19.85

The cost of condiments would be something you have to account for when you DIY Haidilao at home. At the restaurant, you pay a flat $4 for access to 25 different ingredients for you to create your own dipping sauce.

Based on the table above, the cost of common condiments quickly adds up, although the price can be divided among the number of persons eating.

Apart from fresh condiments like spring onions, garlic and parsley, most of the condiments also come in relatively large-sized containers and can be kept for use over future hotpot meals.

APPLIANCES NEEDED

If you do not have an appliance to re-create the DIY Haidilao experience, you would have to invest in one.

As an example, the Morries 3-in-1 hotpot cooker stands at about $29.90.

If you like to vary your hotpot style, a Mookata cooker from the same brand goes at $109.90.

Additionally, ladles, soup spoons and bowls need to be purchased if you don’t have any at home.

IS THE HAIDILAO 'EXPERIENCE' WORTH IT?

Unfortunately, DIY Haidilao does not allow you to re-create certain Haidilao ‘experiences’ such as the free manicure service offered by the restaurant.

You also cannot enjoy ingredients unique to the restaurant.