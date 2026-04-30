Haig Road Putu Piring closes 2 outlets within days of each other

Within a span of one week, Haig Road Putu Piring has shuttered two of its branches.

The first was its Haji Lane Food Corner outlet, which officially ceased operations on Sunday (April 26).

Haig Road Putu Piring announced the news in an Instagram post on April 27.

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for your support and patronage throughout our journey. It has truly meant a lot to us," they wrote, urging customers to stay connected for updates on other outlets and future plans.

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A few days later on April 29, they announced the closure of its Tristar Complex branch.

"Closing this outlet was not an easy decision, but after carefully reviewing its overall performance, we had to make the difficult call to move on," Haig Road Putu Piring wrote.



"Despite all our efforts in marketing and promotions, the location came with its own set of challenges that made it difficult to sustain in the long run."

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The Tristar Complex branch first opened in March 2009 and is the oldest among Haig Road Putu Piring's remaining outlets.

"Over the past 17 years here, we've also seen the coffeeshop go through five different operators since we first started, a reflection of how much the landscape around us has changed," they noted.



Referring to its Tristar Complex branch: "To all lovely PutuPirians who have supported us at Onan Road over the years, thank you for being part of this chapter. Your support, memories and loyalty mean more to us than words can express."

Haig Road Putu Piring also hinted that they will open new outlets in other locations, and asked diners suggest where they should open new branches.

"As one chapter closes, another begins. InsyaaAllah, we look forward to serving you again in new ways and in new places."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Haig Road Putu Piring shared that they had to shutter their ⁠Haji Lane Food Corner branch because the landlord sold her property and company to a foreign investor.

This resulted in them and the other tenants having to vacate the premises within one week's notice.

On the other hand, the Tristar Complex outlet struggled with low footfall, and also had the highest operating costs compared to the brand's other outlets.

"Thus, we had already planned a few months ahead for this outlet closure," Haig Road Putu Piring shared.

The establishment added that they have no plans to close any more outlets. Currently, the three remaining branches are at Century Square in Tampines, ⁠Blk 1 Geylang Serai Market and ⁠Blk 14 Haig Road Hawker Centre.

They are currently sourcing for locations to open new kiosk-like outlets.

Apart from that, they are focusing on their live station catering services, which see high demand during festive seasons and special occasions.

They are also currently collaborating with another company to sell their Putu Piring, as well as other menu items using their flour.

Haig Road Putu Piring has been selling their famous steamed rice cakes since 1985.

These are crafted with rice flour, filled with pure palm sugar, and topped with grated coconut and a tinge of salt.

In 2019, the establishment gained international fame after being featured on the first season of Netflix series Street Food: Asia.

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melissateo@asiaone.com